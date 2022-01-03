Instead of racing for the train, or even brushing your hair, 2022 could be the year when you learn to ease yourself into the day. With the return of work from home offering extra breathing space for many of us, a “good” morning routine could now mean dialling down rather than revving up.

If your working day allows it, this golden window of pre-work time could become a opportunity to slow things down and go easy on yourself, reaping the benefits of self-kindness. As always, it’s the little habits that make a difference, too. Small, incremental steps can pave the way to a calmer day overall and even improve the quality of your sleep.

Here are five everyday ways to get you started with a more soothing, friendly morning routine – the kind you’ll actually want to get up for.