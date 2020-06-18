The government are working to get fitness centres open by July – but they won’t be returning as the gyms you remember.

We’ve been trying our best to keep you going through lockdown .With gym’s having been closed for 13 weeks, we’ve focused on home workout inspiration, Instagram Live exercise classes and loads of brilliant the running advice rom a variety of experts. But the news we’d all been waiting for is finally in:gyms might be opening sooner than we ever thought possible. At yesterday’s (June 17) coronavirus daily briefing, the culture secretary, Oliver Dowden announced that gyms are on track to open at the beginning of July. This puts their opening in line with the roadmap that Boris Johnson announced at the beginning of lockdown, when he said that re-instating the hospitality and leisure industries would be part of “phase three”, and not to happen before the beginning of July.

Speaking at the briefing yesterday, on the same day that the Premier League kicked off, Dowden said: “Sports recovery is never just about elite sports. I know that countless people are itching to get back to their gyms, their leisure centres, their five-a-side leagues and all their other fitness activities, so we are working closely with the sector to get grass roots and community sport back up and running as soon as it is safe to do so, with an aim of the start of July at the very earliest.” He referenced the fact that opening fitness and sporting facilities was important in order to support peoples physical and mental health, which we all know have taken a hit since lockdown began. But is it really going to do that? 70% of Strong Women readers replied to our poll on Instagram to say that it’s too soon to go back to the gym, and the idea of a second spike in the virus can be a cause for anxiety for many.

Gyms plan to re-open - but what will they look like?

Scientists agree with them: in May, scientists advising the government warned that easing lockdown measures were being implemented too soon, and gyms have previously been described as “high-risk locations” for spreading diseases. What will gyms look like after coronavirus? In order to limit that spread, gyms are going to be taking special measures. That means goodbye to your overcrowded, messy gym floor (really, who’s complaining?) as new rules could include limiting the number of people allowed to train in the spaces in one go and mandatory mask wearing. Last week PureGym, one of the biggest gym chains in the UK, released images of gyms covered in white tape, separating benches, pieces of equipment and floor space in class areas in order to comply with social distancing.

A look at what PureGym could look like after coronavirus

The brand also issued a statement that said in order to reduce the risk of viral transmission through the air, it will “prohibit ‘pair-training’ or ‘spotting’” – not so good if you miss your gym buddy, but 79% of Strong Women readers said they’d be attending the gym alone, rather than with a friend, anyway. And while it was a pretty even split on which of our readers want to get back in the weights room versus getting in on a class, gyms opening again might not mean that we can start focusing on our strength gains again. PureGym said that they will be encouraging “‘lighter load’ exercise to prevent heavy breathing”.

There’s still lots of questions to be answered about the reality and safety of re-opening gyms and fitness centres. Whether or not the industry and the population will be ready for gyms in two weeks is anyone’s guess. But, should gyms open, we encourage everyone who gets back to lifting to do so carefully.