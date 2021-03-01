You may also like 80s aerobics: the surprising workout that has kept me motivated during lockdown

One woman on a mission to prove that is Esmée Gummer, personal trainer from the Strong Women Collective. She’s launched a 30-day fitness challenge to help people find the training that suits them, partnering with mental health charity Mind as part of their #movewithmind campaign. “People come to me all the time and say ‘I hate working out’ or ‘I hate exercise’,” she says. “I wanted to find a way to prove to people that you don’t need to do traditional ‘exercise’ to get the benefits of moving. Finding joy in exercise can come when you find something you love to do, rather than just focusing on the exercises that you have been told will get you physical results as quickly as possible,” she says.

Why enjoying exercise matters

Sure, you could accept that exercising just isn’t something you want to do and move on. But the total body benefits of movement shouldn’t be ignored. “I know that exercise does wonders for my mental health and I preach about it all the time. For example, such a simple statistic is that 15 minutes of running or an hours walk a day can reduce major depression by 26%. I think that’s so important, especially right now when everyone is getting pissed off with lockdown,” says Esmée. Yet, doing something you hate is counterproductive. No amount of running will improve your mental health if you hate every second that you’re out on the road, for instance. Rather than choosing something you think you ‘should’ do, “focus on having fun, trying new things and moving a little bit each day,” says Esmée. “You can change what your goal is to include your mental health in your reasons for training, whether you want to feel better, sleep more, reduce your anxiety, explore a new place or laugh a bit, you’ll notice that you can get all the benefits without being miserable.”

How to enjoy exercise

Back to the challenge then. In a bid to prove that everyone can like movement if they find a fun way to do it, Esmée has launched a 30 day event to help you find what you love. The idea is that you try a new form of training every single day for 30 days, from ‘animal flow’ to pole dancing – think of it as speed dating for workouts. “The idea is that by the end of the 30 days you will find something that you like,” she says. However, “the whole point of this isn’t really about the 30 days, it’s about forever; I’m giving you 30 opportunities to find something you like that you could then go explore and keep up.” Esmée is doing the training with you every day live on her Instagram page, where all sessions are also saved to her IGTV. But you can also programme your own challenge, picking 30 different workouts that you can do from home. “When lockdown is over I want to do an outside version with paddle boarding, rowing, rock climbing and trampolining,” says Esmée. “I’m having so much fun and I genuinely get excited each day to try something new. I think I could live like this and the rest of my life on this rotation.”

You may also like Rock climbing taught me that strength is more important than size

Interested in finding a workout that could make you rethink how you see exercise? Check out some of the 30 day challenge sessions below.

Plyometrics

Hiking

Barre