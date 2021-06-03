Working out in the summer can be tricky. On the one hand, the weather’s glorious and you want to enjoy that while getting stronger . On the other, anyone who’s ever cycled to work , done an outdoor weights session mid-heatwave or attempted a jog in the summer knows that everything feels harder in the heat. It’s not just during the exercise that you can feel slower, hotter and more lethargic, either; hot weather can also impact our rate of recovery .

How we recover is important. It improves our sleep , appetite and our ability to move ache-free in the near future. Get recovery wrong or neglect good recovery hygiene and you’ll soon start to suffer. While sleep, nutrition, stretching and stress all play vital roles in how well our bodies repair from exercise, weather can also be key.

“Exercising in the unaccustomed heat can place extra stress on the body, with the biggest challenge being to avoid overheating,” explains Randall Cooper, sports physiotherapist and CEO of Premax. “The key to exercising in the heat is to start gradually and allow the body time to gradually adapt to the heat. If you’re going for a 30-minute run, build gradually over the first 10 minutes so that your thermoregulatory system has time to adjust to the simultaneous stresses of the heat and exercise.”

Exercising in a heatwave is obviously going to be harder than working out in cooler temperatures, and there are some basic things that you can do to make a workout safer in the heat, from wearing sunscreen to exercising in the early morning or evening to avoid the hottest part of the day. But what about recovering after a session?

Recovering after a workout in the heat requires a change in strategy, Randall says. While many ‘recovery fundamentals’ still apply – good nutrition, rehydration, sleep and active recovery (like yoga) are still important, “how you perform these techniques should be changed.” When it’s super hot, you need to prioritise reducing your core body temperature and replenishing body fluids as quickly as possible, while ensuring that the other factors remain in place.