Going to the gym isn’t for everyone, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t still work out. There are multiple ways you can get a good workout without having to leave the comfort of your own home or paying pricey fees (we’re looking at you, boutique gyms).

If you’re someone who loves going to gym classes or working out with an instructor guiding you on what to do, then you probably tried at least one home workout video via YouTube during lockdown. And with the cost of living crisis hitting us all in different ways, some of us will be looking back to those pandemic habits as a way of saving cash.

YouTube workouts are cost-effective, short and practical for those of us who don’t like working out in public. Oh, and there’s a variety of different workouts and trainers to choose from. Whether it’s yoga, dance routines, ab and core classes or no-equipment cardio sessions, there’s a workout for all bodies, tastes and abilities. What’s not to love?