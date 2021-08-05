8 walking and hiking influencers to follow for maximum inspiration

Walking and hiking are having a real renaissance. Lockdown taught many of us the value of being in nature, of escaping the insides of our tiny flats for wide-open spaces and precious slices of greenery. In fact, a Mintel survey found that almost a quarter of the British public are now ramblers – up from 16% in 2018.

It’s for that reason that we’ve come up with the Strong Women Trek – a 22km hike across leafy north London. What could be better than coming together to walk, talk and explore in the September sun?