The beauty of a core workout is that you need nothing but a mat and your bodyweight to get fired up. It’s why almost every home workout you do will probably include some form of plank, mountain climber or crunch.

While no-equipment ab workouts are effective, we sometimes need extra resistance to keep ourselves challenged and interested in what our workouts have to offer – and of course, to build stronger muscles. “I personally love to use weights in my ab workouts. If you are no stranger to core work, you might like the extra weight to challenge and progress your training more – giving your body the chance to adapt to additional resistance and grow stronger,” says Emma Obayuvana, fitness trainer and member of the Strong Women Collective.