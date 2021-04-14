Workout with Alice Liveing at The Strong Women Training Club.
We’re excited to announce that the latest series of workout classes at the Strong Women Training Club are led by qualified personal trainer and best-selling author, Alice Liveing.
Whether you’re in the mood for a mobility session focused on extending your range of motion through crab reaches and wood chops, or a more strength-based workout that incorporates squats and curls to help rotate your way to a stronger trunk, these videos are suitable for all levels. Plus, they can be done using dumbbells or bodyweight only, depending on your preference.
Along with access to this premium fitness content, everyone who joins the Strong Women Training Club gets a free 14-day trial complete with expert articles, training plans, how-to-videos and exclusive offers.
If you haven’t already, sign up now to discover our complete range of strength-training content, all of which has been designed by women, for women.