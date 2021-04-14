We’re excited to announce that the latest series of workout classes at the Strong Women Training Club are led by qualified personal trainer and best-selling author, Alice Liveing.

Whether you’re in the mood for a mobility session focused on extending your range of motion through crab reaches and wood chops, or a more strength-based workout that incorporates squats and curls to help rotate your way to a stronger trunk, these videos are suitable for all levels. Plus, they can be done using dumbbells or bodyweight only, depending on your preference.