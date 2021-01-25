When you’re feeling unmotivated, it’s easy to fall into an exercise routine that’s as exciting as your rotation of tattered loungewear. And while some things become our go-to for a reason (*cough* elasticated waistbands), they can get a little stale.

If arm day is feeling blah, resuscitate your workout with these press-up variations that will also build all-over strength. “Standard press-ups target our chest and shoulders, but we can change the way we do them to put other muscles under tension,” explains Emma Obayuvana, one of our Strong Women Training Club trainers. “Wide press-ups target our arms but put most of the emphasis through your chest. Pike press-up are even more challenging as they put the onus on your shoulders, while diamond press-ups – with your hands placed close together – work the triceps.”