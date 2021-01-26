While we may be ditching the gym again in favour of living workouts, it doesn’t mean that you can’t still get a killer cardio workout in. But what happens if your flatmates aren’t too thrilled with your heavy-landed burpees interrupting their Zoom meetings? This low-impact, quiet HIIT workout is the answer.

“You can challenge your body by performing moves that target multiple muscle groups and coordination really fast,” says Emma Obayuvana, fitness trainer from the Strong Women Collective. “But what’s great about this workout is that you’re also working across different levels – moving the body from the floor to standing will test your strength, endurance and flexibility.”