Strong Women trainer Emma Obayuvana demonstrates quiet, low-impact cardio exercises in this quick and effective core workout.
While we may be ditching the gym again in favour of living workouts, it doesn’t mean that you can’t still get a killer cardio workout in. But what happens if your flatmates aren’t too thrilled with your heavy-landed burpees interrupting their Zoom meetings? This low-impact, quiet HIIT workout is the answer.
“You can challenge your body by performing moves that target multiple muscle groups and coordination really fast,” says Emma Obayuvana, fitness trainer from the Strong Women Collective. “But what’s great about this workout is that you’re also working across different levels – moving the body from the floor to standing will test your strength, endurance and flexibility.”
Here, she demonstrates those exercises for a full body workout that no one else needs to know about.
SHOOT THROUGHS
- Come down to the floor on all fours with your shoulders over your wrists and your toes tucked under.
- Activate your core by pulling your belly button in towards your spine.
- Twist your hips to the right hand side so that they drop towards the floor.
- As you do that, kick the right leg under and across the body with your foot flexed.
- Bring your left hand behind your head and open your chest so that your elbow are turned towards the ceiling.
- Take your right leg back, place your left arm down and bring your hips back to the starting position.
- Repeat on the other side.
Do for 30 seconds, take 20 seconds rest, repeat 3 rounds total
LATERAL LUNGE KNEE DRIVE
- Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.
- Step your right foot out to the right side with your foot facing forward.
- Bend your right knee and lower down to the ground.
- Keep your right knee turned out, your chest open and left leg straight.
- Drive through your left foot to come back up to standing. As you do that, bring your right foot off the ground and drive your knee up towards your chest.
- Step your right foot back down again into the lateral lunge position and repeat.
Do for 30 seconds, take 20 seconds rest, repeat 3 rounds total
LOADED BEAST INTO PRESS-UP
- Come into a high plank position with your shoulders over your wrists.
- Press your bum back towards your feet, keeping your arms straight.
- Bend the knees and drop your hips to your right-hand side, then twist them back and press back into the plank position.
- Repeat the move, twisting to your left side.
- When you come back to the plank, drop to your knees and do a press-up.
Do for 30 seconds, take 20 seconds rest, repeat 3 rounds total
