These strengthening mobility moves will help ease back pain after a day at your desk.
More and more of us have bad backs after two years of working with less than ideal ergonomic setups.
You might think that doing the odd backstretch will soothe the pain, but you’re better off working a different part of the body to reap the most benefit.
Our core plays a bigger role in back health than we think. “Back pain can absolutely be caused by weakness in the core as well as tightness in the hip flexors,” says Dottie Fildes, a personal trainer from the Strong Women Training Club. “Those problems are predominantly caused by sitting down for long periods of time, so if you’ve got a desk job, the ideal way to combat backache is to create flexibility and mobility around the hips and strengthen the core.”
Our core weaknesses can even lead to a pelvis that tilts slightly backwards, something Fildes calls ‘duck back’ (technically known as lordosis). “Ideally, we need to stabilise the muscles around the lower spine, as that’s where a lot of movement comes from. That means the glutes, deep internal core, obliques and the front abdominals,” says Fildes.
Remember, the core isn’t just your abs: it involves almost every muscle that isn’t your limbs.
The key is not only to build strength but also endurance so your core can stay strong throughout the day. “I always recommend starting small and then building up – hold the exercises for 20 seconds if that’s possible and then increase the time you perform the moves over the weeks,” says Fildes.
The best core strengthening exercises for back pain
Plank
There are so many variations of plank to change up the intensity, so whether you’re a beginner or more advanced you can find a way to challenge your core and ease your back pain.
“That might be starting on your hands and knees or doing a full plank but with your hands on a raised surface like a chair or box and then gradually looking to decrease the height of that to make it harder,” says Fildes.
Glute bridge
This simple exercise isolated the main muscles glutes to build strength. Once you’re comfortable with a floor bridge, move onto a hip thrust, placing the back of your shoulders on a raised surface and placing a weight across your hips for an extra challenge.
Clamshells
“These target the outter sides of your glutes to stabilise the pelvis and hips,” explains Fildes.
These are performed by lying on your side, with your hips, knees and feet stacked on top of each other. Bring your knees towards your chest so your feet are in line with your bum, and lift the top knee towards the sky.
Side plank
Also focused on the side body, this move targets the obliques for spine stability.
90/90
“This exercise uses what we cann internal hip rotation to build strength and flexibility in the weak and tight joint,” says Fildes.
