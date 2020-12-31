Prevent back pain in just 10 minutes with this quick and effective workout, put together by member of our Strong Women Collective Emma Obayuvana.
This year has wreaked havoc on our backs. Between working from home and the additional time many are spending on the sofa watching the latest box sets and series, people are more hunched over than ever, with options for getting up and about severely limited by coronavirus restrictions.
So, it is perhaps unsurprising that, in a survey conducted by Nurofen back in October, more than a third of Britons (36%) reported an increase in back pain since the start of the pandemic. Thankfully, fitness offers us an answer.
“Exercising increases blood flow to the area you’re working, which stimulates the healing process and reduces stiffness that leads to pain,“ says Emma Obayuvana, trainer from our Strong Women Collective. “Improving your strength and mobility ensures that your connective tendons and ligaments are working properly in order to reduce pain and prevent injury.”
As more of the country moves into tier four restrictions, this dumbbell and resistance band circuit is the ideal home workout to eliminate aches and pains caused by being tied to our WFH offices. And, it could help us manage back pain in the long-term, too.
QUADRUPLED ROW
- Begin on all fours with your hands and knees on the ground.
- With your hands wrapped around the dumbbells, keep your shoulders in line with your wrists and pulled back away from your ears.
- To row, inhale as you bend your right elbow to lift the dumbbell up towards your chest, keeping the dumbbell close to the sides of your body. You should be squeezing through your upper back, with your chin away from your chest and your core engaged.
- Exhale to lower the dumbbell back to the floor and repeat on your left arm.
- If your wrists feel fatigued from holding on to the dumbbell, place your hands on the floor and pick up the weights just before you begin the row.
Do 10 reps
SUPERWOMAN BAND PULLS
- Lie on the floor on your front side.
- Place a short loop resistance band around your wrists and lie on your stomach with your arms extended in front of you.
- Inhale as you squeeze your back to lift your arms off of the floor.
- Bend your arms, pulling the elbows closer to you so that the band comes towards your chest.
- Keep your glutes engaged to support your lower back as you exhale, slowly returning to the starting position.
Do 10 reps
SUPERWOMAN UNILATERAL LIFTS
- Lie on the floor on your front side.
- Pull your shoulders down away from your ears.
- Inhale to squeeze your glutes as you lift your right arm and right leg towards the sky, keeping them both straight.
- Exhale to release the right arm and right leg back to the floor and repeat on your other side.
Do 10 reps
Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.