This year has wreaked havoc on our backs. Between working from home and the additional time many are spending on the sofa watching the latest box sets and series, people are more hunched over than ever, with options for getting up and about severely limited by coronavirus restrictions.

So, it is perhaps unsurprising that, in a survey conducted by Nurofen back in October, more than a third of Britons (36%) reported an increase in back pain since the start of the pandemic. Thankfully, fitness offers us an answer.