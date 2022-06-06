Resistance bands supercharge the strengthening effect of the exercise to get glutes that can support you through days at your desk as well as intense workouts.

Glute bridges are one of the best known lower body exercises for a reason. They isolate the glutes, the biggest but often most underused muscle in your body, while also requiring total body control.

A banded glute bridge is still the same classic move, performed by lying on the floor and pushing your hips to the ceiling, but with a band places around the knees.

This exercise is great because:

It isolates the glutes: these muscles need to be powerful but are often underactive, so focusing on strengthening them individually can help.

It reduces pain: strong glutes can take the pressure off the lower back.

It’s a great warm-up: activating the glutes before you work out helps you engage them properly during exercise.