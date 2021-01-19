You may also like What is hypertrophy? Fitness trainers explain how to build bigger and stronger muscles

According to barre instructor Aimee Long, the workout can help you get stronger. “You won’t necessarily be building bigger muscles, but you will be working on how long the muscles can withstand being under tension,” she says. This is called muscular endurance (literally, how long the muscles can endure the activity). But barre also helps to build strength in specific muscles that, often, don’t get a look in during your training. “In lots of other workouts, you’re targeting the global muscles – these are the big muscles, such as your shoulders, the biceps and the glutes. By doing high repetitions of small movements, you’re isolating the local muscles. These are the muscles underneath those big muscles, that surround your joints, and are important but usually take less of the load.” This is important for a lot of reasons. Namely, your joints will have more stability. “You’re building the foundation of your body, which helps with injury prevention and rehab,” says Aimee. But the strengthening benefits of barre can also “apply to your functional training, so you can get more benefits from those exercises.”

Barre builds muscular endurance