Cooling down after an intense workout is just as important as warming up. Yet, just like we know we should spray our mats down after every single workout, we tend to blow them off.

But dedicating just a few minutes lowering your heart rate before darting to the next thing on our never-ending ‘to-do’ list, can actually enhance your recovery.

“Our routines have become extraordinarily sedentary now that we’ve been forced into our homes by the pandemic,” says personal trainer and founder of Totalbody Studio, Chiara Lewis.

“This has translated into hours of sitting in front of the laptop, television, phone or some other sort of screen. When we are in a seated position, our glutes and back muscles are constantly stretching, elongating the muscle fibres. Whereas the counterparts on the front of the body – quads, hip flexors and pectorals – are always flexed. This is why we might feel that ‘our hip flexors are tight’. They are actually shortening.”