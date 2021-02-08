It’s an outdated trope that women crumble as soon as their period hits – we all know that we’re perfectly capable of working, training and watching It’s A Sin without becoming an emotional wreck (OK, perhaps not the last one). But we shouldn’t ignore the fact that our bodies are in a state of flux during menstruation. There’s no shame in adapting our plans to accommodate pain, discomfort or tiredness – particularly when it comes to working out.

“Exercise in general increases endorphins, which are natural painkillers,” explains holistic gynaecologist Dr Hind Al-Husain from Chelsea Pharmacy Medical Clinic. “But glute and core exercises are particularly useful as they increase blood flow to the pelvis which helps to ‘flush away’ prostaglandins, the main cause of contractions of the uterine muscles and therefore pain.”