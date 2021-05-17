Despite gyms reopening on 12 April, fitness class lovers have to wait a while longer to get back to their workout routine. But indoor group training is finally back.

Much like pubs or hairdressers, Londoners are spoilt for choice when it comes to fitness studios. Whether you’re a cardio lover or prefer to lift weights, want to jump back on a bike or try a community-style workout, there’s somewhere offering something a little different to your home or gym workouts. Want to book in? Here’s some you’ll love, no matter how you like to train.