Want to try group exercise or a new workout class now that lockdown has eased? These are the best training studios in London to book now.
Despite gyms reopening on 12 April, fitness class lovers have to wait a while longer to get back to their workout routine. But indoor group training is finally back.
Much like pubs or hairdressers, Londoners are spoilt for choice when it comes to fitness studios. Whether you’re a cardio lover or prefer to lift weights, want to jump back on a bike or try a community-style workout, there’s somewhere offering something a little different to your home or gym workouts. Want to book in? Here’s some you’ll love, no matter how you like to train.
The best strength classes in London
L1NK at UN1T
A mixture of compound lifts and isolation exercises leaves no muscle unturned. Expect high energy and a lot of DOMS.
Where: UN1T studios in London Bridge and Holborn
Calisthenics at BLOK
Being back in the studio doesn’t mean you should stop bodyweight training. Learn how to control your body while building strength in this gymnastics style class that’s suitable for all levels.
Where? Blok studios in Clapton and Shoreditch.
Lift at Third Space
With a focus on heavy kettlebells and dumbbells in an eight-12 rep range, this class will improve lifting technique while building full body strength.
Where? Third Space studios in Islington, Tower Bridge, Soho, City, Canary Wharf, Marylebone.
The best HIIT classes in London
Re.HIIT at Rumble Gym
This full body workout encompasses mobility, resistance and cardio in heart rate rising circuits that vary the focused muscle.
Where? Rumble Gym in Dalston.
Circuit at CoreCollective
Switch between weighted movements, plyometric exercises and fast-paced cardio drills, designed to improve your fitness and endurance.
Where? Core Collective studios in Kensington, Knightsbridge and St John’s Wood.
Stamina at Rowbots
This unique class takes you between the rower and the mat for a low impact but high intensity training session that’s designed for your mind as much as your body.
Where? Rowbots studios in City and Fitzrovia.
The best spinning classes in London
Rhythm at Digme
Surround yourself with amazing music and high-energy with a class focused on fun, rather than competition. Even cardio haters will get an endorphin boost.
Where? Digme studios in Bank, Blackfriars, Covent Garden, Ealing, Fitzrovia, Moorgate and Richmond.
Ride 45 at Psycle
With a leaderboard to encourage performance, these high-intensity, well-choreographed classes are great for those who need some competition in their training.
Where? Psycle studios in Fitzrovia, Shoreditch, Clapham and Westbourne.
1Rebel
1Rebel may not call their cycle classes spinning, but they couldn’t not be part of this line up. With nightclub-style lighting and loud playlists, it’s like being at an immersive performance while you sweat.
Where? Psycle studips in Mary Axe, South Bank, Bayswater and Victoria.
The best boxing classes in London
Upper body at Kobox
Each class includes a signature six punch combination followed by a functional training session for a full-body sweat – the upper/core days will finish off your arms after throwing punches.
Where? Kobox studios in Chelsea, City and Marylebone.
Boxing at Sweat by BXR
Boxing club BXR have opened bag studios that combine traditional boxing elements with conditioning training. Perfect for those who aren’t ready for the ring and more experienced boxers who want to improve speed and stamina.
Where? Sweat by BXR studios in Marylebone and Canary Wharf.
The best pilates and barre classes in London
70s barre at Frame
Barre’s low impact, high burn movements set to a 70’s soundtrack for an intense workout you can’t help but dance to.
Where? Frame studios in King’s Cross.
Reformer pilates at Heartcore
Reformer pilates improves strength, stability and flexibility using one machine. Heartcore combines that with seriously beautiful studios and core conditioning for a full body and mind workout.
Where? Heartcore studios in Bayswater, Chelsea, Fulham, Hampstead,Kensington, Notting Hill, St John’s Wood and Soho.
Pilates for Back Care at Triyoga
After the year we’ve had, a pilates class focusing on improving the mobility and strength of your spine sounds like the perfect thing to book.
Where? Triyoga studios in Camden, Chelsea, Ealing, Shoreditch and Soho.
The best CrossFit classes in London
Metcon at WIT
These functional classes take a daily skill or strength move – such as a Turkish get up or power cleans – followed by a WOD (Workout of the Day) that’s designed to improve all elements of fitness.
Where? WIT Training in St Paul’s.
Crossfit at CFLDN
London’s orginal CrossFit studio is the place to head if you want a community atmosphere with your functional (and tough) workout.
Where? CrossFit London in Bethnal Green.
