Whether you tend to take to the pavement for a run on a Saturday morning, plan to go for a power walk after you finish work for the day, or like to hit the gym a few times a week, stretching is so important. Especially if you work out regularly, stretching is necessary if you want to optimise your performance and avoid injury. Some of the best stretches you can do are those that target every major muscle group at once. A good all-round stretch will help to set you up for a variety of different workouts, and should be done both pre- and post-workout if you want to really reap the benefits. But don’t forget to add in some more targeted stretches if you’re working on your upper body, lower body or core, and some other mobility exercises if you’re doing cardio.

According to Emma Obayuvana, a fitness trainer and member of our Strong Women Collective, stretching pre-workout will “improve exercise performance, help to decrease injury risk, and warm up joints and muscles so they are able to work in full range of motion”, which will contribute to better form whether you’re cycling or strength training. While it may not seem quite as necessary to stretch after the fact, post-workout stretches are similarly important. They contribute to an effective and injury-free recovery by “helping to eliminate lactic acid, alleviating muscle soreness and tension, and helping to regulate blood flow so the heart rate can return to normal”. If you want to start adding in some full-body stretches to your workout sessions, Emma has kitted us out with two of her favourites: the World’s Greatest Stretch and the Russian Baby Maker. Check out her instructions and watch the video below.

A full body stretch will help to set you up for a variety of different workouts

The World’s Greatest Stretch

The clue is in the name with this one. Beloved by trainers and fitness fanatics alike, this targets everything from your ankles and hamstrings to your hips, spine, shoulders and glutes, and really helps to loosen up areas that tend to stiffen if you sit at a desk all day. You start by pushing yourself up from the floor with your hands and toes into a plank position, with your arms fully extended. Your body should form a straight line running from your head to your heels. Then, step forward with your left foot so that it lands just outside of your left hand and “your front knee is at 90 degrees”. From here, move your left elbow to the inside of your left foot and allow yourself to feel a slight stretch in the hips, before rotating through the spine to reach your left arm up to the sky. Look up at the arm above you, ensuring your back is straight, your core is engaged and your back leg is still fully extended. Twist again through the spine to return your arm to the ground in front of you, step back into the plank position, and repeat on your right side.

Russian Baby Maker with arm raise

Though perhaps not what you’d expect a full-body stretch to be called, Russian Baby Makers are an excellent way to target your core and the major muscles of your lower body such as your quads, glutes and calves. You can also give your arms and shoulders a good stretch by adding in arm raises. Start standing “with feet shoulder width apart, then hinge forwards at the hips”, reaching your hands down to touch your toes. Bend your knees to sit into a deep squat. Then, keeping your chest open and your shoulders down, raise your arms up above you. Hold for a second, before returning your hands to the ground in front of you, and straighten your legs, so that you are once again hinged at the hips with hands on the floor in front of you. Repeat the exercise.

