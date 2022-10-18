There’s nothing quite like the rush of completing a heavy lift at the gym, but sometimes, squatting a heavy barbell isn’t the best way to build strength. Working your core is a crucial part of strength training, and something that can be done with your body weight alone. It’s not just that it’ll help you lift heavier during your workouts; a solid core will also improve your posture and improve your running in different ways.

What is the core? Your core is made up of the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen that all work in harmony. Making them stronger can lead to better balance, stability and, of course, strength. With these no-equipment moves, slow and steady wins the race: make sure that you keep core moves slow and controlled. Going too fast is basically cheating, because you’ll end up using momentum rather than your muscles.

Getting your form right is essential when working your abs. Make sure you ‘tuck your ribs in’ by driving them down towards the hips, rather than arching your back. And during moves that involve lying on your back, have an “imprinted spine” by tucking your tailbone under and keeping the lower back connected to the floor.

THE BEST BODYWEIGHT AB EXERCISES

Core workout: the dynamic plank works your abdominals.

Plank variations Don’t hate us, but it’s possible to make standard and side planks even more challenging. Just remember that they should always be slow and controlled. Dynamic planks Make your planks dynamic by adding in forward and backwards rocking motions. Come into a low plank position, resting on your forearms with your legs extended straight behind you. Keep your belly button pulled towards your spine and your hips down. Rock onto your toes, keeping your back flat, so your shoulders and chest comes further over your arms. Rock as far back onto the balls of your feet and repeat the rocking motion while maintaining your form. Elevated planks You can also make planks harder by elevating a part of your body, like lifting off a hand or a foot. From a high plank position, with your wrists under shoulders, and core engaged. Slowly lift one hand from under you, avoiding rocking or collapsing your hips and chest to the other side. Elevate it for a few seconds, then return. Repeat on the other side.

Russian twists

Target your obliques and deep abdominals with this side-to-side exercise. Sit on the floor with your legs bent and toes on the floor. Lean slightly back and, if you are doing the advanced version, let your toes come off the floor. Twist from your core to take your hands to one side, then twist back to the centre and to the opposite side. Keep your pelvis and hips straight as you do so.

Dead bugs

Build stability while you strengthen the muscles with this move. Lying on your back and tuck your tailbone so there is no gap between your spine and the ground. Lift your legs into a tabletop position so your knees are bent at 90°. Lift your arms so your fingers point towards the ceiling Slowly lower one arm overhead so the backs of your hands come close to the floor. At the same time, straighten and lower the opposite leg so the heel nearly touches the ground. Squeeze the core to return the arm and leg to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Bird dog

We often forget to work the back of our core (the multifidus and erector spinae muscles). Bird dog, which is essentially the opposite of a dead bug, is great for working that section. Come into a kneeling position with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Draw the belly button to the spine and keep your back flat. Extend one arm out straight so it comes parallel to the floor, while also straightening and lifting the opposite leg. Squeeze your glutes, back and core at the top, then slowly lower. Repeat on the other side.

