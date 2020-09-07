Alternating between upper and lower body workouts ? Then we’ve got the perfect leg day session for you. These three exercises target every single muscle in your legs – from your quads and hamstrings , to your glutes and calves .

Building each individual muscle in your legs helps them work together when doing rigorous activities that require lower body strength – so you can run faster, cycle for longer and power through when hiking up the steepest of hills.

Strong Women Collective trainer Alice-Rose Miller demonstrates this quick and effective leg workout to ensure that no muscle gets left behind.