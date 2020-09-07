Strong Women ambassador Alice-Rose Miller demonstrates how to target every single leg muscle with just three exercises.
Alternating between upper and lower body workouts? Then we’ve got the perfect leg day session for you. These three exercises target every single muscle in your legs – from your quads and hamstrings, to your glutes and calves.
Building each individual muscle in your legs helps them work together when doing rigorous activities that require lower body strength – so you can run faster, cycle for longer and power through when hiking up the steepest of hills.
Strong Women Collective trainer Alice-Rose Miller demonstrates this quick and effective leg workout to ensure that no muscle gets left behind.
DUMBBELL CYCLIST SQUAT
- Place a yoga block or large book on the floor and use it to elevate your heels – keeping your toes on the ground.
- Place feet hip-width apart.
- Hold one dumbbell in both hands and rest it at your chest.
- Bend the knees to drop your hips down towards your heels, into a squat position.
- Push through the heels to stand back up.
Do 10 reps
1 1/4 SUITCASE DUMBBELL SPLIT SQUAT
- Hold a dumbbell in each hand as though you are holding onto the handle of a suitcase, placing the dumbbells at either side of your body.
- Take the right foot back into a lunge position.
- Bend the front leg at 90 degrees, so that the back knee touches the ground.
- When you’re in a low lunge position, add an extra “¼” rep at the bottom. To do this, push through the front foot to drive yourself up by a few inches.
- Lower back down to the low lunge position.
- Then, push through the front foot to drive back up to the starting position.
Do 10 reps
DUMBBELL ROMANIAN DEADLIFT
- Hold the dumbbells in each hand as you stand with your feet hip-width apart.
- Keep your shoulders back and down, and your core engaged.
- Push the hips back as you lower the dumbbells toward the ground – keeping the dumbbells close to your shins, your knees soft and your back straight.
- Squeeze through the glutes to return to the starting position – keeping the knees slightly bent and back straight.
Do 10 reps. Repeat for a total of 3 rounds.
