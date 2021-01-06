Running in London sounds like a bad idea, right? Grey roads filled with too much traffic and, in January’s weather, a high risk of frostbite. But take a turn off of the main roads and you’re presented with some of the most beautiful nature reserves, fields and woodland trails that the UK can deliver.

If your new year’s resolution was to get better at running, or the third lockdown has meant that outdoor exercise is now one of your only options, there is now no better reason than to take advantage of those scenic runs around the capital. Not only will it give you a new appreciation for your city, but getting outside for a run or a walk is associated with extra mental and physical health benefits. Plus, you’ll be way more tempted to stick to your new exercise regime if you’re running somewhere beautiful rather than around your block.