“Giving your undivided attention to a muscle group leads to hypertrophy – the fancy name for muscle growth. You’ll be able to exhaust a specific muscle with a higher number of reps,” explains trainer Alice-Rose Miller from our Strong Women Collective.

Devote your attention to your upper body with these arm exercises that use both compound and isolation moves which target the biceps and triceps. Which means you’ll be closer to hitting your press-up goals. As for the squats, give them a rest – until tomorrow.