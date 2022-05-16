Entre: bird dog. You might recognise this from a pilates or HIIT session; it looks simple but trust us, if it feels easy, you’re doing it wrong.

Pilates is all about having control over your body, and tapping into those deep core muscles that we aren’t able to target with sit-ups and crunches. But there’s no point in doing your hundreds or planks if you haven’t build up much core stability.

A bird begins in an all-fours position, before lifting and extending one arm and the opposite leg.

This exercise is great because:

It engages the abs: most of the lift comes from the muscles in your abdominals, helping to switch them on.

It improves stability: the balancing pose works your total core, a skill you can transfer to another exercise.

It helps with shoulder mobility: by pushing down through the fingers, you can lift up through the shoulders – useful if you tend to slouch over your desk.