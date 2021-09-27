Press-ups might be a bodyweight exercise, but they’re one of the trickiest. Nailing a full rep on your toes is no mean feat, as it requires you to push most of your body weight through your hands using the strength of your chest, shoulders and triceps.

If you’re not there yet, there are a load of variations you can take. These include doing press-ups from your knees, doing negative press-ups or doing box press-ups. The latter is a great way to get used to keeping proper press-up alignment without all of the weight.