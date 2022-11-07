Chaotic times call for calming habits – and what better to commit to than lengthening, strengthening and breathwork-heavy workouts such as yoga , barre and pilates ? The benefits of these low-impact practices are numerous, from reduced stress and injury risk to increased core strength and balance . But let’s face it, knowing the health benefits of exercise isn’t always terribly motivating when you’re feeling tired or busy.

When it’s cold and dark, or you just can’t be bothered, you need a little external motivation. And we find that wearing a bloody nice bit of kit is often all that’s required to get us up and moving. While you might not feel comfortable heading into the office or a café wearing your running kit, yoga and pilates sets are more socially acceptable. Heck, most of us only started wearing jeans again after two years of yoga pants this summer.

With that in mind, these are just a few of our favourite soft sets that are perfect for low-impact workouts, café coffees and working-from-home days. And… if you’re me, the office.