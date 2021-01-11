Every January there’s an influx of new or returning runners out on the road, dedicated to achieving their new year plans to get a little stronger. This year, the number of runners taking to the pavement is more noticeable than ever – unsurprising given that gyms and yoga studios are closed . If you’re one of the keen runners who has spent the last 10 days increasing their miles, now is probably about the time you’re experiencing a few aches and pains .

Perhaps you’re experiencing tight hips from keeping your core straight, or sore knees from the impact of your foot hitting the ground. Sore calves are the other common complaint from runners, and while these muscles are small, the pain can be mighty. It’s annoying, but it’s not surprising, considering running requires increased stability and strength from all over your body.

Usually, this pain comes from overuse, meaning the muscles are under more load than they are used to. “Repetitive strain can cause tightness, but depending on our foot placement and running style, we can inadvertently put a lot of extra weight through the muscles,” says fitness trainer Emma Obayuvana. “Not stretching before you run can also mean that the calves aren’t ready to take the load, and can lead to them tightening up.”

The best way to release that tension? Stretching, which isn’t just satisfying in the short-term, but it also ensures that you can keep up your training. “If our calves are tight when we walk, squat or do any form of training that utilises the muscle, the muscles and joints won’t be functioning in the same way. That can be dangerous and lead to injuries,” says Emma.

Here, she’s shared her go-to calf stretches for when the post-training pain strikes.