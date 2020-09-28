It’s normal to experience highs and lows throughout your fitness journey. But plateauing can be frustrating – especially when you’ve been giving it your all. However, incorporating this endurance routine into your workouts could be the solution.

Endurance training improves your body’s ability to move vigorously for longer periods of time. You’re already familiar with endurance exercises – aka the movements that make you breathe heavily and your heart beat fast. But specific moves can help you go harder and for longer when you’re doing activities such as swimming or running. In fact, the NHS suggests that adults perform 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week in order to reduce the risk of heart disease – so this routine will help you clock in the necessary time.