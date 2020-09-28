Strong Women ambassador and fitness trainer Emma Obayuvana demonstrates three endurance training moves that will make activities like running feel much easier.
It’s normal to experience highs and lows throughout your fitness journey. But plateauing can be frustrating – especially when you’ve been giving it your all. However, incorporating this endurance routine into your workouts could be the solution.
Endurance training improves your body’s ability to move vigorously for longer periods of time. You’re already familiar with endurance exercises – aka the movements that make you breathe heavily and your heart beat fast. But specific moves can help you go harder and for longer when you’re doing activities such as swimming or running. In fact, the NHS suggests that adults perform 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week in order to reduce the risk of heart disease – so this routine will help you clock in the necessary time.
Here, trainer Emma Obayuvana from our Strong Women Collective demonstrates three endurance exercises to strengthen your cardiovascular health – so you’ll be running way past your finish line.
MOUNTAIN CLIMBERS
- Lie face down on a mat.
- With your palms on the ground, use your arms to push your body up into a press-up. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your toes.
- While keeping your back straight, bring your right knee up to your chest, then return it back to the starting position (in a press-up position).
- Repeat this move on your left leg. This equals one rep.
Do 20 reps
BURPEES
- Stand with feet hip-width apart.
- While keeping your back straight, bend your knees to lower yourself into a squat position.
- Once your thighs are parallel to the floor, place your hands down in front of you.
- Kick your legs straight out behind you to form a press-up position.
- Jump your feet back up to your hands.
- Push yourself up into a standing position – with a jump off of the ground when you get to the top. As you jump, you can keep your hands on your hips or lift them straight above your head.
Do 20 reps
FROGGERS
- Lie on a mat facing the ground.
- With your palms on the ground, use your arms to push your body up into a press-up. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your toes.
- Keeping your arms straight, jump your legs up next to your hands, so that you land with your bent knees (and knees placed just outside your elbows).
- Jump the feet back into the starting position – again keeping your back straight and core tight.
Do 20 reps. Complete 3 rounds of the entire set.
