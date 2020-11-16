We’d be willing to put good money on the fact that you’re reading this hunched over your laptop, or with slumped shoulders while scrolling through your phone waiting for the kettle to boil? Given that we’ve now been working from home for months, taking care of our posture has never been so important – and core training can help.

“A strong centre will give you better balance and posture. By increasing core strength you can reduce back pain and injury,” explains personal trainer Risqat Fabunmi-Alade. But Before you start crunching and planking away, Risqat explains, “Your core doesn’t consist of just abs. There are numerous abdominal, back and hip muscles that make up our centre and that’s including the glutes! All these different muscles work together to form your core.”