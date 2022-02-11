Cycling can be intimidating. Even if, like me, you grew up on two wheels and spend large chunks of your weekend out cycling with friends, chasing down segments on Strava and searching for the best bike-friendly coffee shops in the south-west – it’s still intimidating. Why? Well, the cycling world is still incredibly male-dominated. According to data from Cycling UK, three times as many men than women cycle in the UK, and they ride about four times as many miles. I’m used to turning up to cycling events to be one of the only women in the male-dominated space. Like when I went to Rouleur Live – a London-based cycling show – back in November and was one of few women wandering around the stalls showcasing some of cycling’s biggest brands.

No wonder, then, that there’s a cycling gender gap. Yes, the pandemic saw a boom in bike sales, but you only have to go for a lap around Richmond Park to experience the overwhelming ratio of lycra-clad men to women. The most common theme preventing women from jumping on their bikes? Fear. Fear for their safety on the road. Fear of not looking the part. Fear of being judged if they can’t keep up. I want to share the most important tips I’ve learned in my time as a cyclist so you can learn from my mistakes. Hopefully, it encourages even more women to be regular riders.

9 cycling lessons from a female bike rider

You may also like Bike helmets: 9 best bike helmets to keep women safe and chic while cycling

1. Always leave the house with a puncture repair kit

It may sound obvious, but if you constantly nab everyone else’s spare inner tubes whenever you get a puncture, you’ll very quickly become the least popular person to go cycling with. So treat yourself to an under-the-saddle bag (they’re only £10 or so) and carry your own tools, tubes, snacks, cash, mini pump – and anything else – with confidence.

2. Don’t underestimate the power of wearing the correct kit

Half the battle with cycling is looking the part. There may be some truth to ‘all the gear, no idea’, but if I feel confident in what I’m wearing, I immediately feel more confident on the road. For winter, I recommend layering up with insulating jackets, gilets, gloves and protective overshoes. Look out for garments with reflective details to also help boost visibility, too. In summer, opt for fun, lightweight and breathable fabrics. You’ll want bum-padded shorts (or leggings) all year round and also a decent helmet.

You may also like 11 tips for cycling in London if you’re a nervous beginner

3. It’s so important to stay properly fuelled and hydrated

Before you leave, always make sure that you’ve got enough water with you – especially when it’s hot. If you’re heading out on a long cycle, take a banana or some sort of snack in your back pocket – because over the course of a good bike ride you can burn a lot of energy. Cyclists will often talk about ‘bonking’ on the bike – which is when a rider’s reserves of glycogen (essentially the body’s energy stores) are exhausted. Trust me, you do not want to bonk. A couple of years ago, after cycling back from a swim at the lake, I suddenly felt overwhelmingly shaky. My legs were all over the place, and I could barely hold on to the handlebars. Luckily, I was out with a group of friends, in a town, and super close to home, so one of my pals quickly ran into a corner shop and found a full-fat coke to give me a boost. My advice? Eat little and often on your longer rides, and then enjoy a good hearty meal when you get back home.

4. Don’t be afraid to take your bike in for a service

Bike shops are often perceived as particularly intimidating spaces and for good reason. Last summer, I took my road bike in for a basic service and the man serving me spent 20 minutes mansplaining to me, telling me about how awful my brakes were and how worn my chain was. He was patronising, yes. But as soon as I corrected him (he thought my bike had a carbon frame, it doesn’t – it’s aluminium) and told him why I wanted the service in the first place, he did seem to listen. So back yourself and your bike knowledge. And remember, just because I had bad service in one bike shop, doesn’t mean they’re all the same. Shop around and don’t be intimidated.

5. Don’t wear knickers under your padded bum shorts

Seriously, don’t. It’s not a thing. The materials of the chamois pad of cycling shorts are designed to be worn next to your skin. Your cycling shorts should feel snug – but not restrictive – and will help protect and cushion your sit bones from road vibration.

You may also like Should you wear underwear under gym leggings? Women are divided about workout gear

6. Invest in a seriously heavy-duty bike lock

Café stops are an integral part of cycling – and nothing spoils a mid-ride refreshment quite like worrying about your bike and whether it’s going to get stolen. Some bike locks are scarily expensive ​​but having your bicycle disappear is a sure way to put a dampener on your day.

7. Using clip-in cleats isn’t as scary as you think (but you will need to practise clipping in and out)

Offering more power, efficiency and control, if you’re cycling often, you need to make the switch from trainers to cleats. I won’t lie, the “oh-god-I-can’t-clip-out” falls can and do happen. But once you’ve fallen oven once at the traffic lights, your pride will be so wounded, you won’t let it happen again. I spent a lot of time just cycling up and down my road, practising flicking my ankle out and clipping in again. You do get used to it.

8. Wear a pair of sunglasses even in the winter

Not only do you look like you mean business, but wearing a pair of sunglasses offers clearer vision and keeps road debris, wind and bugs out of your eyes. Most cycling-specific cycling glasses have interchangeable lenses so that you can swap them out according to the season or light conditions and wear them all winter long.

9. Take up as much space on the road as you need

The highway code has recently changed, so don’t be afraid to ride in the centre of the lane on quiet roads, in slower-moving traffic and at junctions. You don’t need to cycle as close to the kerb edge as possible – keep at least 0.5 metres away and if you’re in a large group, or cycling with less experienced riders, you can ride two abreast.

Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts. Images: Alice Barraclough