But sometimes the thought of a run isn’t enough to get you out of bed, into your activewear and out of the house in the same way that the gym can – especially now that the weather is getting chillier. That is when a bit of fun has to come into play. And what is more fun than dancing around your house to your favourite movie soundtrack? Hint: almost nothing.

Gyms have been open for over a month , so while your DOMS are probably easing up as your body adapts to training, it might be time to give your muscles a little rest. Because no matter how much you love strength training , we can’t just slam the weights every single day. It’s important to rest and recover , and we also can’t neglect that cardio.

This is not just a niche tip to help you enjoy your training a bit more. Oh no, this is actually a phenomenon that’s taking YouTube by storm, with hundreds of dance workouts set to songs from your favourite films all appearing.

One person who is a big fan is Stylist’s Hollie Richardson: “I absolutely NEED music to work out with, but I kinda hate how most classes rely on chart music or dance music that just sounds the same to me. Weirdly, I sometimes find the lyrics can spur me on – I’ve done my longest runs while listening to musical soundtracks. So tutorials to songs from my favourite films is a game changer – they have really reminded me that cardio makes me feel amazing.”

And if you jump around to Abba on the regular, you’ll know that dancing really is a heart-raising activity. And so what if the soundtrack is somewhat of a guilty pleasure? If these trending videos are what is getting us moving, then we’re here for it.

Full permission to dance around to cheese and call it training? We’ll take it.