The YouTube craze that gives us a legitimate excuse to dance around to Abba.
Gyms have been open for over a month, so while your DOMS are probably easing up as your body adapts to training, it might be time to give your muscles a little rest. Because no matter how much you love strength training, we can’t just slam the weights every single day. It’s important to rest and recover, and we also can’t neglect that cardio.
But sometimes the thought of a run isn’t enough to get you out of bed, into your activewear and out of the house in the same way that the gym can – especially now that the weather is getting chillier. That is when a bit of fun has to come into play. And what is more fun than dancing around your house to your favourite movie soundtrack? Hint: almost nothing.
This is not just a niche tip to help you enjoy your training a bit more. Oh no, this is actually a phenomenon that’s taking YouTube by storm, with hundreds of dance workouts set to songs from your favourite films all appearing.
One person who is a big fan is Stylist’s Hollie Richardson: “I absolutely NEED music to work out with, but I kinda hate how most classes rely on chart music or dance music that just sounds the same to me. Weirdly, I sometimes find the lyrics can spur me on – I’ve done my longest runs while listening to musical soundtracks. So tutorials to songs from my favourite films is a game changer – they have really reminded me that cardio makes me feel amazing.”
And if you jump around to Abba on the regular, you’ll know that dancing really is a heart-raising activity. And so what if the soundtrack is somewhat of a guilty pleasure? If these trending videos are what is getting us moving, then we’re here for it.
Full permission to dance around to cheese and call it training? We’ll take it.
A Mamma Mia HIIT session
The hero of the movie-soundtrack workout world is EmKFit, and you can’t get more classic than a dose of Mamma Mia.
A Hamilton soundtrack workout
Don’t hate us, but we are counting Hamilton as a movie thanks to its appearance on Disney+. So we bring you this cardio workout to the soundtrack. You’re welcome.
A fancy-dress Hocus Pocus workout
Something a bit different here, as the trainers really take the theme on board with their outfits. But if you love Hocus Pocus, you’ll love this carefully choreographed training.
A Black Is King hip-hop tutorial
We may never be able to dance like Beyoncé, but we’ll give it a damn good go with this video to music from Black Is King.
A workout to the Chicago theme tune
For those who are genuinely in it for the ‘dancing’ portion of the dance workout, this expertly choreographed routine to the jazzy Chicago soundtrack is the way forward.
A The Greatest Showman jump around
Honestly, just let loose with this one. It’s simply 17 minutes of dancing your heart out to the catchiest movie song from the past few years. We won’t tell anyone.
Images: Getty