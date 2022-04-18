If you, like us, have so far spent most of your long weekend sitting (in the pub, the park or on your bike) then it’s time to shake off those tight hips and backs.

It’s especially important to undo the compression of sitting before jumping into a workout, but even if your plans are to remain horizontal then wakening up the muscles will still help alleviate stiffness and pain.

This dynamic, posterior chain stretching move is the best way to do just that.