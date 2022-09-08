Skipping is a great cardio workout that became very popular during lockdown, with people looking for affordable workouts with minimal equipment that target the entire body. Skipping workouts don’t just involve simply jumping up and down. There are lots of variations, such as hopping on one leg, running and learning technical skills. One of these skills is known as the double under, which involves quickly rotating the skipping rope underneath your feet twice while you complete one big jump. It’s a movement often used in CrossFit and a variation on the double under is used in boxing workouts too.

Double unders are a great full-body, cardio movement. Danielle Ren’e Gaskell, the co-founder of CrossFit Tooting and CrossFit Streatham, says that they are an exercise she regularly incorporates into her workouts. “Double unders engage the forearms, the shoulders and chest, as well as the calves, quads and feet – there’s not a single area in the body that you don’t use when you’re doing a double under,” she says. “It’s a great aerobic exercise to fit into your sessions and it’s an easy travel companion for when you’re on holiday or can’t make it to the gym.”

Are double unders suitable for beginners?

“Double unders are one of the first exercises we teach beginners in CrossFit,” Gaskell says. Skipping is something most of us are familiar with, so as long as you can skip, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to learn to do a double under. If you have a knee injury or any other injury that means you struggle with high-impact exercises, double unders are probably one to avoid. Gaskell recommends practising something like calf raises instead. Intrigued? Here’s a guide to learning to do a double under…

How to do a double under

Get the right rope Make sure you have a rope that will spin quickly enough,” Gaskell says, explaining that this is usually a wire rope with a plastic coating and lightweight plastic handles. You also need to make sure that the rope is suitable for your height: “You can check this by standing on the rope with your legs straight and pulling the handles upwards tight. The rope is the right height if the top of the handles sit into your armpits when the rope is taut,” Gaskell explains. You can buy skipping ropes with adjustable handles to make sure they’re properly suited to you. Perfect a single under Before you start practising double unders, let’s make sure you’ve perfected the single under (aka a regular skipping movement, in which the rope passes underneath you once per jump). “Typically when we learn how to skip as kids, we have a double bounce, which means we jump twice every time the rope passes underneath us,” Gaskell says, explaining that with single unders, it’s important to limit yourself to one jump. “As a beginner, it’s important that you master the single under first so that you’re able to perfect the double under,” Gaskell adds. How to do a single under: Standing with the skipping rope behind you, hold the handles just above your hips with your elbows bent and your hands facing forwards. Use your wrists (try to limit the amount your arms move) to move the rope under you, making a circular movement, and keeping your feet together, jump up in a straight line.

Work on your wrist movement One of the difficult parts about adding the extra spin on a double under is perfecting the wrist movement. Gaskell explains that your wrists should be moving in a circular movement but some people find it easier to imagine this as an upward tick. Jump right It’s also crucial to think about how your body moves. “What’s really important when learning double unders is that your body stays as straight as possible – you don’t want your heels to lift backwards into a donkey kick and you also don’t want your toes to move forward into a pike position,” Gaskell continues, adding that many people fall into a bad habit of moving like this, so it’s important to be very strict with your technique when learning double unders. Get the kit It’s normal to trip over the rope or hit yourself with it when learning to do double unders – sometimes you’ll move the rope quickly but won’t make it underneath twice – so it’s a good idea to wear something that covers both your legs and your arms to stop the rope from hitting your bare skin.

Rest well Like anything, perfecting your double unders will come with practice. But Gaskell warns against wearing yourself out with this movement: “Don’t overdo it. Practice for 10-15 seconds and then take a 20-30 seconds rest – repeat this for around four to five minutes,” Gaskell says, explaining that this is a high-impact, high-energy move so as soon as you feel tired, your technique will suffer. Gaskell recommends practising three times a week to see improvements. “Double unders are high impact on the balls of your feet and your calves. Your achilles tendon and your feet take a massive strain on such a high ballistic movement,” she adds, recommending that you stretch and roll out your calves and feet before and after practising double unders.

Ready? How to do a double under: “The double under requires more speed with the rope and a higher jump so your feet stay off the ground for longer,” Gaskell explains. Standing with the skipping rope behind you, hold the handles just above your hips, slightly out in front of your body with your elbows bent and your hands facing forwards. Use your wrists (try to limit the amount your arms move) to quickly make two circular movements to bring the rope under you and jump high, keeping your feet together and jumping in a straight line.

