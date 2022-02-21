A psychologist explains why a mindset of ‘enoughness’ is so crucial for improving physical health

In a bid to achieve better physical health, you’ve probably clocked that you need to move more. Whether it comes from public health messaging or Instagram influencers, the general consensus is that doing the most gives us the biggest improvements. That’s probably not true. In fact, research would suggest that simply changing your mindset around what you are doing is all it takes to start seeing health changes. That’s according to Dr Alia Crum, associate professor of psychology at Stanford University. Speaking on the Huberman Lab podcast, she told host Dr Andrew Huberman, neuroscientist at Standford University, “It’s a sense of enoughness that really matters.”

A study Dr Crum ran in 2007 supported the idea of ‘enoughness’. Known as The Hotel Study, Dr Crum and her colleagues asked hotel workers – ​​women who were on their feet all day long, pushing carts, changing linens, climbing stairs, cleaning bathrooms and vacuuming – how much exercise they did per week. A third of them said they got no exercise, and when they were asked to score their activity level out of 10, the average response was a three. According to Dr Crum, while it was clear these women were active, they didn’t believe that they were. “They had the mindset that their work was just work – hard, maybe thankless, work that led them to feel tired and in pain at the end of the day, but not that it was good for them or that it was good exercise.” She divided the women into two groups, telling one group the factual information that their work was beneficial. After two weeks, they found that even though none of the women had changed their behaviour or nutrition habits, there were noticeable changes in their health markers. “They decreased their systolic blood pressure by about 10 points on average, and they started feeling better about themselves, their bodies and their work,” Dr Crum says.

Knowing that however much movement you do counts can help foster a mindset of enoughness to improve health

This suggests that the way many of us think about our exercise regimes may not actually be the most useful – and realising that all movement counts could be a great way to start improving your health. In fact, the idea that we just need to do more is “not only not motivational, it also creates a mindset that makes people worse off than they were without knowing about the guidelines,” explains Dr Crum. “I’m not saying that mindset is everything. Certainly, exercise is good for us. That’s one of the things we have the best data on. What I am saying is that we need to be more mindful about how we motivate people to exercise, but [also] how do we help people to actually reap the benefits of the exercise they are already doing?” To add to that, another study from 2017 analysed how much exercise people reported doing, how much they actually did and how long their lifespan was. “A couple of interesting things revealed themselves. One was that the perceptions of exercise and people’s actual exercise as measured through data did not correlate much at all,” she said, explaining that how much we think we do often does not align with how much we actually do.

“The other thing that we found in these studies is that the question mattered, in some cases more than objective activity, in predicting death rates. In one of the samples, it was a 71% higher risk of death rate in people who rated themselves as feeling like they’re getting less activity than others. That’s a big deal.” It seems that having healthy habits is only a part of the puzzle. How you relate to the things you’re doing also matters – a lot. Running 5k every few days is undoubtedly good for you, but beating yourself up about not doing enough – or only doing it from a place of negativity – could counterbalance the positive impact. While we need to find a way to cultivate movement and eating practices that benefit our body; we also need to do so with mindsets that serve us.