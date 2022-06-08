This summer, boost your cardio fitness, hand-eye coordination and whole body strength with our brand new box-fit series.
Interested in mixing up your workout routine? Look no further than the new box-fit workout series that launched last week on the Strong Women Training Club, led by expert trainer Mia Wilkinson. From improving hand-eye coordination and building endurance to strengthening the upper body and releasing stress, the physical and mental benefits of box-fit training are vast.
Not to be confused with classic ‘boxing’, the workouts are equipment-free and have been designed using bodyweight-only. Repetition, technique and control are central to the kind of training Mia will be taking you through.
Suitable for all levels, the sessions last 40 minutes and a new class will be released every Wednesday morning throughout June. Start your free 14-day trial and access all the classes on demand.
As a member of the training club you also get access to:
- Over 150 workout videos across strength training, bodyweight, mobility, pilates, box-fit and barre
- Eight-week training plans to suit every level
- Exclusive fitness challenges
- A library of over 150 ‘how to’ technique videos
- Access to the Strong Women Training Club app-based community on Squaddy
- Expert articles and advice
- Member-only discounts including Indie Bay Snacks, LOVE CORN & Haze