Interested in mixing up your workout routine? Look no further than the new box-fit workout series that launched last week on the Strong Women Training Club, led by expert trainer Mia Wilkinson. From improving hand-eye coordination and building endurance to strengthening the upper body and releasing stress, the physical and mental benefits of box-fit training are vast.

Not to be confused with classic ‘boxing’, the workouts are equipment-free and have been designed using bodyweight-only. Repetition, technique and control are central to the kind of training Mia will be taking you through.

Suitable for all levels, the sessions last 40 minutes and a new class will be released every Wednesday morning throughout June. Start your free 14-day trial and access all the classes on demand.