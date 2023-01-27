From deep breathing and journalling to yoga and meditation, most of the commonly suggested techniques for reducing anxiety involve slowing down. It makes sense: when you’re feeling stressed out or panicky, you want to find a way to expel the anxious energy you’re feeling and reach a state of calm. But what if there was another way to achieve that end goal?

PT and wellness expert Rachael Sacerdoti believes she has the answer. Based on studies that show the benefits of exercise for mental health – especially when it comes to reducing anxiety – Sacerdoti devised the ABC-15 workout: a 15-minute ‘anxiety-busting circuit’ designed to help shake off excess anxious energy.

You may also like How to exercise with depression and anxiety (even when your mental health won’t let you exercise)

Unlike other anxiety-reducing techniques, the ABC-15 circuit is designed to get the heart pumping and keep the mind busy, as well as producing those all-important endorphins. As someone who struggles with anxiety on a regular basis, I’m always intrigued to learn about new techniques that might help me feel more at peace, so I thought I’d give the workout a go. Keep reading to check out what the ABC-15 workout involved, as well as my verdict.

What is the ABC-15 workout?

The ABC-15 workout is a HIIT workout split into three five-minute intervals, with a 30-second break in between. It consists of nine separate moves, all of which are completed at least nine times. You can check them out below: 10 x burpee to shoulder press (you can add weights if you want)

12 x frog jumps

30 skaters

10 x jump lunges (each side)

30 x high knees

30 x plank jacks

10 x broad jump burpees

20 x ski jumps

20 x knee drives (each side)

This set of moves should take you about five minutes (ish), after which you take a 30-second break before repeating everything again. By the end, you’ll likely be feeling pretty tired.

How does the ABC-15 workout help to reduce anxiety?

On a physical note, the ABC-15 workout is still an effective full-body workout – but the mental health benefits are what it was designed to offer. “I wanted to design a workout that is upbeat and lifts the spirit as well as the body,” explains Sacerdoti. “For me, exercise is about overall wellbeing, it’s my ‘me’ time in the day and so I wanted to create something that others could benefit from.”

She continues: “This workout is super-fast, meaning it will really get your heart pumping and release lots of endorphins – the happy hormone. I also find that when working out at such a fast pace, it’s impossible to have anything else on your mind, taking your focus away from your worries, as meditation would.” The intensity of the ABC-15 workout also helps you to shake off excess energy and adrenaline – perfect for when you’re feeling stressed out or overwhelmed.

My verdict

I tend to stay away from HIIT workouts wherever possible, so I felt a little apprehensive about putting the ABC-15 workout to the test. However, I do know that cardio workouts such as running or cycling always help me to feel more chilled out afterwards, so I had high hopes. At first, I couldn’t get over how intense it was. If you’re someone who doesn’t work out much, or just hates HIIT, I’d suggest allowing yourself to take slightly longer breaks between each interval, or just doing things a little slower. I know the idea of the workout is to get your heart rate up, but it’s OK to take breaks when you need to – between the second and third interval, I think I stopped for a minute.

However, once I’d got over that, I was pleasantly surprised by how good the workout made me feel mentally. At the same time that I felt mentally energised, I felt bodily tired in that relaxed, I’ve worked hard way you get after you do a long run or swim. I was also very sweaty (as I’m sure you probably assumed). While I can’t say I’d do the ABC-15 workout on a regular basis, it was a nice break from the kind of cardio I typically do and definitely gave me some of the headspace I was craving. When you’re doing something so intense you don’t really have time to focus on anything else, so I was able to get a break from the worries of the day and have some ‘me’ time. So, if you’re looking for a quick way to give yourself a mental boost, I’d recommend giving the ABC-15 workout a go. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s definitely invigorating – perfect for giving yourself a little pick-me-up after a stressful day.

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips, plus our Strong Women magazine with expert advice on building strength & resilience sent to your inbox. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy