For anyone who menstruates, it’s true that there are times during your cycle when you are more prone to injury. Research largely points to the late follicular phase (around day 10 of a 28 day cycle) and ovulation (around day 14) as the riskiest times. In an article published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine earlier this year, researchers reported that muscle and tendon injuries in female footballers are twice as likely during the late follicular phase. These include muscle ruptures, tears, strains, cramps and tendon injuries.

“This is because the high estrogen levels during this phase make your ligaments lax in case of pregnancy - your body needs elasticity to grow and give birth. However, this laxness compromises joint stability: you’re more likely to over-twist your knee, for example, because the ligaments are so elastic,” says Dr Ghazala Aziz-Scott from the Marion Gluck Clinic.

But it’s important to remember that “every woman is different and everyone’s hormone fluctuations impact their bodies uniquely,” says Dr Aziz-Scott. Asher-Smith pointed to the fact that when you are on your period “you make decisions that normally you just would not make” and that she often struggles to sleep when she’s bleeding, which impacts her performance.

“As well as the hormones, it comes down to your biomechanics,” says Dr Rebecca Robinson, sports and exercise medicine consultant. “Some people find that the drop in progesterone and increase in estrogen during their late follicular phase frees up their mechanics in a good way so they can move faster. For them, it will be a really good time to perform. And injury risk throughout the month can be quite sport-specific.”