With lockdown forcing us to walk purposefully - that is, leave the house solely to walk, rather than getting steps in as a by-product of our commute - people are taking the activity more seriously than ever before. And it looks like the habit is going to stick, according to activewear review site RunRepeat, as 59% of people think that running and hiking are the best way to achieve their fitness goals this year.

If you’ve taken it upon yourself to up your step count over the past year, you’ll be familiar with one of the less positive side effects: sore feet. But is this dull ache really any surprise, given that your feet have to carry your entire body weight around all day?

“Usually this pain is due to overuse,” says Kerry Dixon from The Athlete Method. “As with any other part of your body, when you start to use the muscles and tissues more than it’s used to, it can cause pain. But the particular problem with your feet is that there are so many nerve endings that it can feel really sore to step on them after a long walk.” It doesn’t mean you just have to just accept these aches as a downside to your new hobby, though. There are simple steps to looking after your feet so you’re ready to take on weekend walks without pain.

Foot pain after walking: how to look after your feet

How to ease foot pain when walking and running

Strengthen the muscles Prevention is always better than cure, so strengthening the tissue in our feet will enable them to take on longer walks, tougher terrain, and more impact. “If you’re feeling irritation, strengthening the muscles is a good place to start,” says Kerry. “You can do heel raises or even toe scrunches while watching Netflix by putting a towel under your foot and grabbing it with your toes before releasing back down.” Get the right gear “Your feet are one thing that you shouldn’t cut corners on,” says Kerry. “That doesn’t mean you have to go out and invest loads of money on new trainers, but think about it as if you were buying a pair of heels for a night out – you wouldn’t buy a pair that are so uncomfortable you couldn’t dance.” There are loads of great walking shoes out there, but the most important thing is that “you can put your foot in and feel supported straight away,” according to Kerry. “For those with high arches, you might want to seriously consider insoles for long walks or runs, too,” she adds. And if you’re going to take the shoes seriously, don’t neglect the socks, Kerry says. Avoid any that roll down, itch or have annoying seams so that you don’t risk blisters.