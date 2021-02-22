Navigating life in lockdown can be tricky – whether it’s the rules around bubbling, trying to date via FaceTime or deciding if that viral Tik Tok feta pasta recipe is as easy as it looks, just to name a few. So it makes sense to simplify where you can: like your workouts.

“You don’t need fancy kit or fussy exercises to do resistance training,” says Emma Obayuvana, our Strong Women Training Club fitness trainer. “In fact, the best workouts are ones that use tried-and-tested exercises, executed with great form to put your muscles under tension and enable them to grow even stronger.”