Strong Women trainer Emma Obayuvana demonstrates three resistance training moves that will work your body from head to toe.
Navigating life in lockdown can be tricky – whether it’s the rules around bubbling, trying to date via FaceTime or deciding if that viral Tik Tok feta pasta recipe is as easy as it looks, just to name a few. So it makes sense to simplify where you can: like your workouts.
“You don’t need fancy kit or fussy exercises to do resistance training,” says Emma Obayuvana, our Strong Women Training Club fitness trainer. “In fact, the best workouts are ones that use tried-and-tested exercises, executed with great form to put your muscles under tension and enable them to grow even stronger.”
In this three-move workout, all you need is 10 minutes and a couple of dumbbells. You’ll smash through bicep curls, deadlifts, rows and overhead presses for an intensive full-body workout (arms, back, legs and shoulders included). So grab some weights, you can worry about that Tik Tok recipe later.
DUMBBELL CURLS
- Stand tall with your tailbone tucked under (so that you aren’t arching through your lower back) while holding a light to medium dumbbell in each hand with your arms by your sides.
- Place your elbows to the sides of your body as you curl your arm so that your hands come towards your shoulders.
- Make sure the movement is slow and steady so that you aren’t swinging your arms.
- Lower back your arms to starting position.
Do 10 reps
DEADLIFT INTO ROW
- Take a heavier weight in each hand and stand with your feet hip-width apart – a soft bend in the knees.
- Start to hinge forward at the hips, lowering your dumbbells towards the floor while keeping your torso long and tall. You should be feeling your hamstrings and glutes lengthen.
- Make sure that your shoulders are down and away from your ears, while keeping your back flat.
- When you have lowered the dumbbells as far as you can, row your arms back by pulling the elbows towards the sky, while the dumbbells skim the sides of your body.
- Lower your arms back down, then push through your heels to stand back up from your deadlift.
Do 10 reps
PUSH PRESS
- Hold a dumbbell in each hand and bend the arms to let the weights rest at your shoulders – knuckles facing each other and elbows held high.
- Initiate the movement from your legs by bending the knees as you inhale.
- As you exhale, press back up through the feet and push your arms up overhead.
- Lower your arms back down as you bend your knees again.
Do 10 reps. Rest for 60 seconds. Repeat for a total of 3 rounds.
