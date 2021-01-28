“Taking the time to actually do a glute-focused workout or making glute training part of your usual routine is important, because we don’t tend to consciously activate these muscles a lot. For instance, if you’re walking , you’re not thinking about squeezing your glutes,” says personal trainer Gemma Mushington .

Let’s talk glutes . Yep, those muscles that you’re currently sat on as you read this. They might not be your biggest concern when it comes to thinking about the impact of your long days at a desk (and even longer evenings on the sofa) – but they should be. The glutes are the biggest muscle in our body, and they work on a ‘use it or lose it’ basis.

The importance of glute workouts goes beyond the muscles themselves, Gemma explains, as “training the muscles will help prevent injury and poor posture . Your glutes support your lower back and pelvis, and are connected to the quads and hamstrings , so you’ll really feel the impact if you neglect them.”

We know what you’re thinking: it’s hard to build strength from home without weights. While you typically might associate glute-building workouts with heavily weighted barbell hip thrusts and abductor machines, there is actually a whole host of exercises and training techniques that you can do from home to gain strength and muscle too.

“You might not get the same satisfaction without big weights, but you can absolutely work the muscles,” Gemma agrees. Her top tips for building leg muscle without

Increase time under tension

“There’s a reason you can walk out of pilates and barre classes with sore legs even though you haven’t used any kit,” says Gemma. “It’s because they do slow movements on a concentrated area.”

Replicate this at home by pausing at the end of a movement and, if you can, adding in miniature pulses. “For example, if you’re doing a donkey kick, squeeze your glute and hold your leg up for a few seconds or pulse your leg while it is kicked up, rather than just letting the leg go up and down,” advises Gemma. “You’re contracting the muscle for a longer time, which adds more resistance.”

Do single leg work

If you don’t have much weight, it makes sense to focus on one glute at a time rather than spreading the weight across both sides. “Doing a split squat, for example, in which you’re focusing on one leg at a time adds more load to the individual muscles,” Gemma explains.

Change the lever

Forget just using the floor – working with different depths can make things more challenging, says Gemma. “Put your feet on a raised surface during glute bridges and split squats. You are adding in more distance to push through, making it harder for the muscles body.”