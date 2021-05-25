15 habits that all runners have, whether they'll admit to them or not

Runners are odd. We spend countless hours putting one foot in front of the other for no real reason other than to clock up the miles. We run through all weather – even when we’re not training for anything – and when we’re not actually running, we’re talking about running. We’re addicted. Addicted to the endorphins, the sense of achievement and the feelings of freedom that come from being your own mode of transport. With all addictions, however, come some pretty bonkers habits. It doesn’t take long before even the freshest of runners starts to turn into a mileage monster. Here are just some of the incontrovertible habits that no runner can deny having.

Snot and spit repulse you… unless you’re running It’s just a fact that you get gunky when you run fast, long or anywhere in between. Maybe you run with tissues, perhaps you’ve mastered the whole “blowing the wind” technique; however you do it, you’re snotting and spitting like there’s no tomorrow. That obviously doesn’t stop you from side-eying anyone else who dares to expel their mucus anywhere near you. You suffer from irrational pedestrian rage You’ve got nothing against dog walkers, children on scooters, couples, people who listen to their headphones, bus lines, shoppers etc but do they really have to do it when you’re running? It’s not your fault if you’ve had to elbow someone or you’ve accidentally collided with a pedestrian who didn’t move out of the way fast enough – it’s theirs for not understanding how pavements work and the unwritten rule that “the fastest person on the pavement has first dibs”. Despite owning loads of sportswear, you wear the same kit all the time You own ten different pairs of leggings, tops and shorts and yet, you run in the same t-shirt and shorts combo every week. Why? Because it’s just an irrational thing that runners do. If you race, you’ll have your special sports bra, socks and shoes that can never be replaced and if you do need to chuck them away for whatever reason, you’ll probably buy exactly the same make, style and colour again.

Your post-run hunger is all-consuming It doesn’t kick in immediately but give it an hour after you get home, and you’ll have eaten your way through every snack in the cupboard. Post-run hunger is all-consuming and can only really be beaten with copious amounts of carbs. There is a scientific reason for this: when we run long, our glycogen stores become depleted (our body’s go-to source of fuel is carb-based glucose) so reaching for a slice of toast, bag of crisps or packet of biscuits may feel necessary. Before you open the snack cupboard, however, be sure to have a big glass of water, sports drink or herbal tea first to make sure that you’re not actually mistaking dehydration for hunger. Foam rolling is a punishment, not a preventative It’s just a fact that runners hate stretching, strengthening or rehabbing – we like running. It’s no wonder then that nearly 80% of runners get injured every year. We’ll happily slog our guts around Parkrun or do a long, wet session on a Sunday morning but for some reason, foam rolling seems like too much pain and effort. You’ve become your own A-Z Forget Google Maps, you know every side road, green space and shortcut for miles around. If you’re more of a park runner, you’ll know every single bit of that park – from the mildest of inclines to the best corners to have a breather. Runners are basically the black cabbies of the pavement.

Sandal season is a major source of stress Sure we all want warm weather but when you have umpteen black toenails, blisters and hardened bits of skin from all those winter miles, the prospect of showing your trotters to the world is hardly a pleasant one. We suggest following this simple hack for reducing the risk of bruised nails and blisters, and maybe investing in a pedicure once in a while. Those feet have worked hard! You’re either a night owl or early bird We’re an extreme pack of people. You either run at 7am or 7pm, and having to run at any time in between can be dead stressful. What do you eat if you run at 4pm? How do you navigate the hoards of pedestrians if you run at 9am? Most of us run first thing or last thing and that’s the way we like it. Every time you say “never again”, you do it again Remember the last race or tough run you did? Remember when you said you’d never, ever do that again? Remember when you immediately went online and booked your next race when you got home? Yep, we’re calling it “runners’ amnesia.” It’s a bit like the pain mums go through during labour and then quickly forget when they’re holding their new baby; your medal or Strava update is a miraculous memory wiper.

You can’t go out with completing the coffee-poo ritual… Runners need coffee for two things: energy and avoiding a Paula Radcliffe situation mid-run. You might have your own routine but it’ll be some variation of “coffee, coffee, coffee, poo, poo, poo” and any runner who claims not to spend at least 30 minutes thinking about their bathroom habits before a session is lying. … because you know the danger of mid-run runs The absolute fear of needing the loo mid-run can have you breaking out in a sweat like nothing else in this world. Even having a coffee-poo regime won’t render you immune from a jippy stomach once in a while. That’s because the flow of blood increases to your muscles and decreased from your gut decreases – playing havoc with how well your gut functions. The result? A stop off at the nearest park loos.

You’ve got a weird watch and sock tan It doesn’t matter how gloomy it is outside, you’ll still have the palest of ankles and wrists because you’ve spent the past year flashing your flesh while wearing socks and a tracker. Your feet might even out little when you lie in the sun but you’re more reticent to lose your Garmin tan – the ultimate wearable proof of commitment to the cause.

You talk about running… a lot It’s the first thing you might do when you wake up and it’s a big part of your weekend so running naturally is going to play on your mind quite a lot. You don’t want to talk about running – particularly to your mates who actively refuse to step foot in a Runner’s Need store with you – but you just can’t help yourself. Sunday mornings are sacred No, you’re not free for a Sunday morning coffee and sorry, you’re probably not going to stay until closing time the night before because you’ve got a long run to do. You might be free for brunch later, but it wholly depends on how well you can walk once you’ve showered. There’s no feeling like the afterglow of a good run Some runs feel like a slog; they’re painful, slow and never-ending. With enough sleep, good food and decent rest, however, we can enjoy seriously pleasurable runs where everything feels right. You’re full of energy and have no niggles. The pavements are clear, the weather’s perfect and you feel like you could run on and on indefinitely. That, as we all know, is pure bliss.