A good lower body workout doesn’t just target the glutes and quads with squats and deadlifts. Working on your hamstrings is also the key to strong legs, as well as evening out any imbalances and supporting your back and hips to help reduce pain.

A hamstring kick back is a lower body stretch that is perfect for post-workout cool downs or as part of a mobility routine. They’re great because…

They reduce tension: tight hamstrings cause stiffness and reduce your mobility.

They’ll help you with explosive movements: your hamstrings are responsible for leg power, meaning that you’ll be able to jump higher and run faster once they’re strong.

They’ll keep you limber: recent studies have shown that improved hamstring strength can reduce injury risk.