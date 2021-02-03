HIIT is the go-to workout of our times, with searches for the training style peaking and remaining high since lockdown began. It’s understandable as to why: standing for high-intensity interval training, it’s great for those who are short on time and don’t have a lot of kit. Plus, unlike other forms of cardio exercise, it doesn’t involve us facing the cold, grey weather in order to get cardio benefits. “The most significant benefit of interval training has to do with heart health,” says Lianna Swan, resident personal trainer at fitness app Shreddy. “Intervals can boost cardio-respiratory health in a shorter time period in comparison to continuous forms of exercise.” Essentially, this means a 20-minute HIIT session is more effective for boosting fitness than a 20-minute run.

It’s all because of the improved VO2 max, Lianna explains, which is “a measure of endurance that calculates the maximum volume of oxygen the body can use. We’re not talking about bigger muscles, but rather getting you sweaty and your heart rate soaring.”

Don’t be put off if it sounds tough. The short bursts of hardcore exercise followed by even shorter rest breaks are intense, but the workouts themselves are pretty short. “Excluding a warm-up, HIIT usually lasts for a maximum of 20-30 minutes, and instead of working to sets and reps, you are working for a time limit – as hard and as fast as you can.” This workout in particular, is great for those who are new to the training style, are extra busy, or simply can’t be bothered to fuss with a lot of different moves and equipment.

25-minute HIIT session that only includes three exercises

This workout utilises simple full-body exercises to get the most out of your short training session. It’s structured like so: one minute on, thirty seconds off. 1 minute of burpees

30 seconds-1 minute rest

1 minute of goblet squats

30 seconds-1 minute rest

1 minute of press-ups

Rest for 1 minute between rounds and repeat five times If you need to take a longer rest, by all means, increase the rest period to up to one minute. Repeat that circuit five times with one-minute rest between rounds for a workout that lasts for 25 minutes (or slightly longer if you increase your rest periods).

Move one: burpee From a standing position, bend the knees to place your hands onto the ground and jump or step back your feet to a high plank position. With control, lower your body all the way down to the ground. Use your upper body and core strength to press back up to a high plank. Jump or step your feet back towards your hands. Jump or step back to a standing position. Note: if you have joint pain, remove all jumps from the burpee. You can also take the press-up out of the move if it is too intense by simply jumping or stepping out to high plank, then bringing the feet straight back in.

