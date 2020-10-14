Are your hips feeling tighter than a brand new resistance band? Given how busy the hip joints are, it’s no surprise. “They’re a primary centre for lower body movement and balance when we walk, run, squat, jump or move in almost any way,” explains Emma Obayuvana, trainer from the Strong Women Collective.

But as good as it feels to stretch them out, we need to be strengthening the hip flexors and glutes in order to stabilise and protect the joint. “When our hips are strong, we engage the correct muscles through increased quality of movement and avoid overcompensating with our lower back. They also support our pelvis, knees and ankles in our lifts and day to day life,” says Emma.