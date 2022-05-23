It’s important to know how long a walk will actually take before setting off. That’s why we’ve done some digging into how long 5-mile walks take to complete.

Are you keen to try a new walking route but you’re not sure how long it will take? Worried that you’ll head out in the early evening only to find the sun setting before you finish your hike ?

So, how long does it usually take to walk 5 miles?

The average time it takes to walk five miles is around 1 hour and 40 minutes. That’s based on the British Heart Foundation’s estimate that the average person walks roughly 20 minutes per mile on natural terrain.

Of course, everyone has their own natural walking pace – and this pace can vary greatly depending on a wide range of factors, such as:

Distance

Height

Leg length

Fitness level

Terrain

Footwear quality

Air quality

Energy levels

Temperature

If you’re walking on a flat surface with good walking shoes and there isn’t much wind, for instance, you’ll probably walk a lot faster than if you’re trying to clamber up a steep hill with a breeze blowing against you.

Calculating your unique 5-mile walking time

While the average 5-mile country walk probably takes around 1 hour and 40 minutes, you may find that this varies.

Fast walkers, for instance, typically walk at a pace of around 12 minutes per mile. So, if you walk faster than the average person, a 5-mile walk might take you around one hour.

If you’re extremely fit, you probably walk slightly faster than the average person – the British Health Foundation claims the average pace of a fit person is 15 minutes per mile. This would take your 5-mile walking time to around 1 hour and 15 minutes.

After estimating your typical walking pace based on fitness level, consider the terrain and conditions of your walk. If the terrain is rough, you may want to add a few extra minutes to your estimated time.

Give yourself some extra time

Ultimately, there are so many factors at play that it’s hard to create a perfect estimate for any given 5-mile walk. However, it’s safe to say that for most people, 5 miles should take between one and two hours to complete.

So, next time you head out for a trek, give yourself at least an hour and 40 minutes – that way, you can slow it down when you want to and take in the scenery. After all, walking isn’t just about how fast you can go.