Ever seen someone at the gym doing what looks like a half-deadlift? What you might have been witnessing is the rack pull, a variation of the deadlift which allows you to lift heavier and strengthen your back muscles. If you look forward to deadlift day every week, then you’ll be excited to know that rack pulls are basically like deadlifts’ little sister. The difference is it has a much shorter range of movement and targets the back muscles more than the lower-body muscles, although it will certainly engage your legs too.

You may also like Strength training: how I reached my 100kg one rep max deadlift goal

Rack pulls will engage your lower-back muscles (erector spinae), the lats, the traps and your upper-back, as well as your glutes and hamstrings too. Personal trainer Hannah Ashby explains that if you split your workouts to target specific muscle groups, rack pulls are a great options for back days, as well as adding some variation into your leg days. “Bodybuilders usually use rack pulls to target their back muscles,” she explains.

What is a rack pull?

“A rack pull is the same movement mechanism as a deadlift but you lift the barbell from the rack so you have a higher starting position than when you move the deadlift from the floor,” explains Ashby. Here’s how to do a rack pull: Set up a lifting rack, choosing what position you want to lift the bar from. Anything higher than the floor is fine and most people rack the bar just below the knee, slightly above the knee or at the midpoint between the thigh and the hips. Place a barbell on the rack at your desired height. Hold the bar with your palms facing towards you and your hands shoulder-width apart. Push your hips back and try to keep your back straight. Looking straight forwards, lift the weight by driving your hips and straightening your legs. Move your shoulders back slightly at the top of the movement so you’re stood up fairly straight. Then slowly lower the barbell back down, bending the knees slightly and hinging forwards, and place the barbell back on the rack.

What are the benefits of rack pulls?

Rack pulls will be most beneficial for people who want to improve their deadlifts. If you know what area of your deadlift is the weakest – for example, maybe you find it easy to get the barbell off the floor but difficult to get it up to your hips or vice versa – you can target your weaknesses with rack pulls by adjusting the starting position of the bar. “They’re also useful for people who struggle with mobility in their back and hamstrings because you don’t have to overextend your body and move all the way to the floor like you do when you’re doing a deadlift,” Ashby says. Plus, if you’re looking to lift heavy, you’ll probably enjoy rack pulls, as the restricted range of movement compared to a deadlift means that you can probably surpass your usual deadlift weight.

You may also like Back exercises with dumbbells: build a stronger back to ease aches and pains

Are rack pulls suitable for beginners?

Rack pulls are a weightlifting movement so if you’re not familiar with weightlifting at all, it might be better to start with some more common movements like squats and deadlifts. However, once you become comfortable with these movements, rack pulls could help support your weightlifting progress, even as a newbie. “One benefit of rack pulls is that you can set the rack to whatever height you want using a squat rack or a lifting rack,” Ashby says. This means that it’s suitable for people of all abilities, even if you lack mobility or don’t feel confident picking the bar up from a low point. It’s a good idea to practice rack pulls with an empty barbell before adding any weight onto it, to ensure you perfect your form first. Although they target your back muscles, you should never feel any pain in your back and it’s important to avoid arching or hollowing your back while doing this movement.

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips, plus our Strong Women magazine with expert advice on building strength & resilience sent to your inbox. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy