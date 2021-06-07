“I remember thinking that being healthy was something that had to be really hard, very miserable and completely disordered,” says influencer and power lifter, Meg Boggs. “I was reading things that were preached as health and just absorbing it, such as chugging water, doing 12 workouts a week and just eating one onion for dinner. I thought that things had to suck, but that there would be happiness when I reached my goal.”

These ideas about health are so far from what Meg believes now. The author of Fitness For Every Body, which is out in the UK on 10 June, you only have to look at her Instagram account to see the joy in her face as she exercises. She posts videos of her smiling and laughing at the gym, lifting heavy-plated barbells overhead and pressing her bodyweight while suspended by resistance bands.

“I loved sports at school and it was actually my dream to become a coach. That disappeared when I realised that in order to be recognised in the sporting world, you couldn’t be my size, you couldn’t look like me, and that I would have to change. So, I let go of it,” she says. “I never really came back to anything physical until I was in my mid 20s when my gynaecologist told me that I needed to lose 7 stone before I start trying to conceive. That scared me so from that moment, I started obsessively exercising and counting the calories in everything I ate.

“I hated everything about exercise. Every time I would put on any sort of active wear to work out it was triggering because I knew I didn’t want to hurt myself anymore but I felt like I couldn’t stop,” Meg says.

Her breaking point came after she had her daughter and suffered with postnatal depression and suicidal thoughts. “I had two choices: either go back to the same thing I was doing before, which was doing exercises I hate and eating nothing in order to please other people, or to start making my own choices about what healthy is.” She chose option two, deciding that rather than focusing on workouts that were designed with weight loss in mind, she would try something she’d always admired – weight lifting. “I was eight weeks postpartum and I just said, ‘I’m going to try this’. I showed up that day and I never stopped going back. My confidence, strength and stamina has completely changed, and the way I navigate through the world is very different. I feel like I walk proudly now, which is an interesting change.”

How to enjoy exercise

Many people have been where Meg was – hating exercise but doing it anyway because of guilt, social pressure or fear. But, as Meg proves, movement can be something that brings joy. The key is to step away from what you’re being told to do and think more about the things that make you happy. It sounds easy but it can be difficult to avoid the noise. Here are Meg’s five steps to finding the joy in movement

