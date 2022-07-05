We’re now in July which can only mean one thing: Wimbledon. Yep, unless you’ve been hidden under a rock for the past couple of weeks, you’ll know that one of the biggest tennis events in the world is well underway. And while legends Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams may be out of the competition, there’s still plenty of tennis inspo on court in the form of Simona Halep and Ons Jabeur. If watching these incredible athletes has got you Googling tennis skirts and looking up information about your local tennis club, we’ve got you covered. Tennis is the perfect sport to learn as an adult, offering an all-round workout that builds your leg muscles, stamina and hand-eye coordination while improving the flexibility of your muscles and your bone density.

You may also like Why tennis is one of the best full-body workouts you could do

Playing tennis brings great mental health benefits, too. A study from Southern Connecticut State University found that tennis players “scored higher in vigour, optimism and self-esteem while scoring lower in depression, anger, confusion, anxiety and tension than other athletes and non-athletes.” If you’re thinking of taking to the court for the first time, we have tips. Jo Ward, a former British professional tennis player and LTA coach, shares her advice for beginners.

Tennis is a great sport to take up as an adult as it boasts so many fitness benefits.

The benefits of playing tennis

“Firstly, it’s great for improving physical fitness. Tennis improves your speed, stamina, coordination, balance, and a whole host of other areas,” says Ward. “Playing sport is also linked to positive mental health too, and tennis in particular provides mental stimulus as it requires problem-solving and focus. Also, an often overlooked benefit of getting into regular tennis is that it provides fantastic social opportunities.” Nell Mead, a physiotherapist, has been playing tennis since she was six years old. “What I love about tennis is how you can have fun at any level. No matter how good or how bad you are at it, if you go to a tennis club, you will almost certainly be able to find someone to knock a ball about with,” she says. “The joy of chasing a little yellow ball around a court is the reason I’ve fought back from injuries and surgery. And it’s brought me lifelong friendships and friendly rivalries, and taught me valuable lessons about fair play, teamwork, winning, losing, resilience and leadership.”

You may also like Why tennis is one of the best full-body workouts you could do

“There’s no ‘right time’ to pick up a racket and start playing at all.”

Is it possible to learn how to play tennis at any age?



“Absolutely,” says Ward. While Raducanu may have risen through the ranks aged just 18, anyone really can get involved. “We have adapted tennis, and the way we teach it, to account for different ages and the various motivations people have to pick up a racket and play. There’s no ‘right time’ to pick up a racket and start playing at all.”

You may also like Naomi Osaka’s comments on being “humble” prove the sexist standards around female success

Top tips for starting to play tennis

Harriet Dart, author and professional British tennis player, has five main tips for starting out on the tennis court: 1. Firstly, it’s always very important to be on your feet. Keep moving, be aware of your footwork as this will help you play better. Don’t stand still. 2. The second thing to master would be the ‘split step’ or the ‘get ready’ move – feet at least shoulder-width apart, hands out front and you jump into this position as the other person hits the ball so you’re ready to move to your next shot. 3. Make sure you get your racket back early, in preparation for your shot – that’s really important to ensure you’re ready to hit the ball in front of you, not behind, which will offset you on your feet. 4. Next, focus on the ‘follow-through’; the continuation of your racket swing through the ball as you make contact between racket and ball which steers your shot in the right direction; low to high. 5. And lastly, just enjoy it. Tennis is such a fun game; there’s no right way and all it takes is a bit of practice to master the basics.

You may also like Stretching: try these 9 beginner-friendly mobility exercises before your next workout

For beginners, LTA recommends starting with lower compression balls, which are less bouncy and easier to control. “Start in a small space, so if you’re on a tennis court start closer to the net, and work your way back when you start to achieve a few successful hits and rallies,” advises Ward. “Don’t go full-on Serena as soon as you step on court and try to whack the ball a million miles an hour. If you want to master the basics quickly, find a local coach and get to know the basics. You’ll meet lots of people, get fitter, and get to grips with the game in no time.”

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips, plus our Strong Women magazine with expert advice on building strength & resilience sent to your inbox. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

The LTA’s nationwide booking website, LTA Rally, is an easy way for tennis players to find, book, access and pay for tennis courts online. You don’t need a membership, just book online, turn up and play. The LTA is committed to opening tennis up to the nation, with the ambition of inspiring people of all abilities, ages and backgrounds to pick up a racket and play tennis on their terms with its call to action Play Your Way. LTA Rally helps to open up the sport and make it accessible and affordable to play.

