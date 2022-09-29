Pregnancy is often an exciting yet overwhelming time. You’ve got to contend with the fact that your body is changing on a near-weekly basis, as well as planning for the arrival of a life-changing bundle of joy. The nine-month journey might take you through emotional and physical highs and lows because of hormonal fluctuations, pregnancy symptoms like fatigue and of course, mounting anticipation.

It’s during this time that you might be tempted to sack off your fitness regime, after all, you don’t want to put any pressure on your baby or waste an ounce of what energy you have left doing less-than-vital activity. But we know only too well just how powerful movement can be to help us feel strong, manage stress levels and provide us with a little ‘me time’. The freedom found in going for a run, walking, swimming or attending an exercise class and moving your body whichever way works can be more valuable than ever during pregnancy. It’s just difficult to know which workout regime is right for you and your growing bump.

You can workout throughout each trimester

Whether you were already in your stride fitness-wise before becoming pregnant, or are looking to try some workout tips ahead of birth choosing exercises that are suitable is important — particularly if you’re struggling with any prenatal joint pain making your usual exercise routine more difficult. Providing you’re having an uncomplicated, low-risk pregnancy, you can work out throughout each trimester, and enjoy the exercise endorphin-rush as usual.

Exercises to try during pregnancy

Hollie Grant, Pilates PT and founder of The Bump Plan, tells Stylist: “Pregnancy is such a fantastic time to prepare for the physical demands of labour and motherhood. It’s common, however, for women to be unsure as to what they should be focusing on, and also what is safe.” Grant points out, “If we think about car seats, buggies and changing bags, they are all really heavy, so let’s focus on training for this upcoming endurance marathon.”

Bend and extend “This exercise keeps the glutes and hamstrings active, whilst challenging your back extensors,” says Grant. Stand with your feet hip width apart and parallel, keep your knees soft, pelvis neutral and shoulders back and down Bring your hands to the prayer position at your chest. Inhale and bow forward, hinging from your hips, as far as your hamstrings will allow and maintain a neutral spine You don’t want to go lower than hip height Exhale to press the feet into the ground and slowly return to the start position Repeat for 12-14 reps

Zips “Activating the transverse abdominis muscle and the pelvic floor, these are both important for stability of the spine,” explains Grant. Start on your hands and knees with your spine neutral Allow your tummy to relax Imagine a zip running from your back passage, past your front passage, along your bump and ending at your boobs Inhale to prepare and as you exhale, imagine zipping yourself up You should be feeling your back passage close, then your front passage close, and then your bump rise up slightly. Inhale to release Repeat for 12-14 reps

Zips are great for spine stability

Spiders Try this “for the upper back extensors which have a huge demand placed on them when your baby arrives,” suggests Grant. Sit on the floor in a comfortable position with your spine neutral, eye line forward and fingers to the temples, with your elbows wide Imagine there is a spider on the wall directly in front of you Inhale and watch the spider climb up the wall towards the ceiling As you take your eyes up, allow the spine to follow You’re aiming to lengthen out your upper back (don’t arch your lower back) Exhale to slowly return to neutral Repeat for 8-10 reps

Holds “These help to build endurance of the pelvic floor and target the slow twitch endurance muscles”, says Grant. “We are aiming for a hold of 8-10 seconds max (but don’t worry if it’s less than this) and 10 reps,” she adds. You can try these in seated, 4 point kneeling, lying on your back or (the hardest) in standing Inhale and as you exhale imagine tightening/squeezing the anus, vagina and urethra and lifting them upwards to lift the pelvic organs Try to maintain the hold while breathing (that can be tricky but it’s important) and then release when ready It’s just as important to release the pelvic floor, as it is to contract it so don’t forget to release between each hold

Clams incorporate pregnancy-friendly comfort

Clams “Clams are fantastic at maintaining glute function and side-lying is really comfortable during pregnancy”, finishes Grant. Lie on your left-hand side, knees bent to around 90 degrees, feet in line with your tailbone Ensure your hips are stacked and your spine is neutral Inhale, and as you exhale, start to lift your right knee towards the ceiling, while keeping the heels connected Inhale to lower the knee back down with control Repeat 12-14 reps before switching sides

