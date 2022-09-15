If you’re healthy with an uncomplicated pregnancy, UK chief medical officers recommend staying active while pregnant. That means doing at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week, including two muscle strengthening sessions. But if you’re used to chasing that runner’s high, you’ll likely want to continue running during pregnancy. Just how safe is it to run while pregnant? Well, for most people, it’s perfectly fine – so long as you keep a few considerations in mind. In the past, it was (wrongly) believed that running could cause miscarriage, early delivery or a baby with low birth weight. Modern research, however, has proved that theory to be untrue. It’s also common sense to wonder if the impact of running might somehow injure your unborn baby, but studies show that 30 minutes of strenuous exercise is well-tolerated by both mother and foetus. In fact, so long as you were already a regular runner before you became pregnant, continuing the sport has a multitude of benefits.

The benefits of running for pregnant women (who ran before pregnancy)

We found that running during pregnancy and higher running volume pre-pregnancy increased the odds of returning to running after birth

Are there any risks to running while pregnant?

“Falling over isn’t ideal for anyone, but is obviously dangerous when pregnant,” explains Hollie Grant, pre- and postnatal fitness expert and founder of The Bump Plan. “Your centre of gravity changes as your bump grows, which can make you more at risk of falling. However, this shouldn’t be a problem if you consider your terrain, are mindful and wear suitable trainers.” Grant advises getting properly fitted for running shoes and making sure your sports bra is adequately supportive. When running outside, consider sticking to routes you know, so you’re not caught out by treacherous mud or uneven terrain. Pregnant runners may be more susceptible to injury or post-run soreness, thanks to the presence of relaxin, a hormone that’s released during pregnancy to loosen ligaments and prepare your body for birth. “Warm-ups are very important to get the muscles and ligaments ready for the upcoming workout,” advises Lizzie Chitty, founder of online prenatal fitness platform Team Bump and co-founder of Makahiya Fitness in Sri Lanka. “However, be sure not to overstretch, or hold a stretch for too long, and don’t be trying for a PB while pregnant, as this could cause injury where relaxin is present.

Exercising is great for pregnant women, but how you move and stretch matters.

“Do regular strength training to keep muscles and tendons strong and injury-free, and don’t forget to stay hydrated, which can help minimise cramp and additional pressure on the tendons.”

Things to look out for during each trimester

Feeling more breathless “You might find yourself getting breathless more quickly during pregnancy, as your blood volume can increase by up to 50%, so your body needs more oxygen to oxygenate the additional blood,” warns Chitty. “This means you should take it easy when running. A good benchmark is the ‘talk test’ – make sure you’re never too out of breath to talk when exercising.” Nausea and lethargy During the first trimester, you may be faced with nausea and lethargy, and Chitty stresses not to push yourself: “Having a snack/not running on an empty stomach can help sickness feelings, but even a walk is enough at this stage if you’re not feeling good.” Stop running when you can no longer see your feet Symptoms tend to subside in the second trimester, and that’s when Chitty advises getting stuck into exercise or running, though says you should be prepared for tiredness to return as you get larger. She also suggests stopping running when your bump is so big that you can’t see your feet. Avoid exercises that involve lying on your stomach When cooling down after your run, it’s best to avoid supine positions while pregnant, says Grant: “After the second trimester, it’s worth avoiding lying flat on your back for too long due to supine hypotensive syndrome (where the womb compresses the largest vein in the body). Instead, prop yourself up with pillows or support yourself on your arm.”

Struggling to run? Here’s what you can do instead

If you’re finding it difficult to run with a growing bump, there are other things you can do to maintain fitness levels and elevate those endorphins. “It’s great to include a range of exercises in your regular training anyway – pregnant or not – to target different muscle groups, have a broader fitness level and avoid boredom,” advises Chitty. “Cardio or HIIT workouts will give you that quick boost or ‘high’ while maintaining fitness levels, while a pregnancy-specific weight training programme has a whole host of benefits.

“Stronger muscles will give you better stability to deal with a changing centre of gravity, and strong glutes can help relieve back pain. Targeting strength can also counteract postural changes that come from increased weight and mass at the front of the body, which can round the shoulders, tighten the chest and affect the back. “Plus, increased strength will help you lift your growing baby when it arrives – no mean feat.” It’s extra important to listen to your body when exercising while pregnant, and it goes without saying – always chat to your midwife or obstetrician before embarking on any pregnancy fitness programme.

Images: Getty