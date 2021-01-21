However, it isn’t just the muscles and joints we need to think about when it comes to discomfort in the body. Our tissue and fascia can also be tight as a result of our new lifestyles, and it’s important not to neglect one area in particular: the IT band.

“This piece of connective tissue runs along the outside part of your thigh to connect the hip, knee and shin bones and extends and rotates to help with pretty much all movement,” explains Kerry Dixon, trainer from The Athlete Method. Kerry explains that the IT band can get irritated and inflamed from overuse, poor technique during exercise and bad posture in our everyday lives – essentially, some of the things you might be guilty of doing right now. “Runners who don’t strike the ground correctly will put a lot of pressure on this tissue, but it also exposes other weaknesses you may have, particularly in the glutes.”

What does IT band pain feel like?

A tight IT band may feel stiff during movement or even sensitive to the touch. “You might only notice how tight it is when you’re exercising, such as feeling a constant burning pain in your thighs when running,” says Kerry. But often, trouble with the IT band is projected in other areas of the body, particularly into the joints that it helps to connect. “It varies from person to person, but it often shows up as knee pain as the tissue runs underneath the knee cap. There can also be a lot of irritation that spreads from the top of the thigh to the hip,” Kerry explains.

How to treat IT band pain

“There are stretches and exercises that you can do to improve flexibility and strengthen the muscles around the IT band so that they absorb the impact of overuse rather than the tissue,” says Kerry.

IT band stretches: foam rolling can relieve tension

Strengthen the glutes “Adding side-lying glute raises into your training will take the pressure off the band for the rest of your workout, and it also strengthens the glutes to reduce pain,” says Kerry. Lie on your right-hand side, with the right knee bent at 45º and your forearm and elbow on the ground. Keep the body in a straight line from the left toes up to the head. Press into your right leg to push your hips up off the ground. Squeeze the glutes at the top of the movement. Slowly lower back down to the starting position. Repeat for 15 reps each side Improve your posture “A seated spinal twist will stretch out the spine, outside of the hips, shoulders and chest to improve posture and stability. While it doesn’t stretch the IT band directly, it will release pressure everywhere else to then relieve the tightness in the IT band,” says Kerry.

Sit on the floor with both legs out straight in front of you. Lift up out of your sit bones so you are tall and your chest is open. Bend your right knee and place your right foot on the outside of your left knee. Hug your right knee with your right-hand side and twist round to your left-hand side. You can place your left hand on the floor for stability. Hold for up to 30 seconds and repeat on the other side.

